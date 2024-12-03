Picadeli Reveals Partnership With Digimarc

Digimarc digital watermarks seamlessly integrate with weight-based and variable product codes, triggering automatic system overrides when the entered codes don’t accord with the digital watermark’s data. These invisible digital watermarks are embedded throughout Picadeli’s packaging for protection that’s resistant to tampering and ensures that product information remains intact during the self-checkout process. Unlike traditional barcodes that can be manipulated or obscured, Digimarc’s solution maintains checkout accuracy without adversely affecting packaging design or operational efficiency.

“As self-service and fresh food options continue to grow, so do the complexities in maintaining security and operational efficiency,” said Riley McCormack, president and CEO of Beaverton, Ore.-based Digimarc. “We’re excited to join forces with Picadeli to deliver innovative solutions that directly address these pain points. Together, we are not only reducing retail shrink, but also enhancing the overall self-checkout experience for both retailers and consumers. We are committed to providing industry-leading retail solutions to enhance the retail experience – increasing efficiency, preventing loss and combatting fraud.”

So far, Picadeli’s high-tech salad bars have been installed in more than 2,000 stores across Europe and the United States.