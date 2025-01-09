Fareway Acquires 2 Brothers Market Stores in Iowa

The DeVries family expressed their own gratitude. “For over a decade, Brothers Market has been proud to serve the communities of Denver and Lisbon, Iowa,” remarked Jay DeVries. “Our family-owned business would like to thank our customers and the community for their support through the years and we know they are in good hands for many more as we pass the baton to Fareway Meat and Grocery.”

Fareway will spend the next few weeks updating the two stores, which will temporarily close during construction. According to Fareway, the retailer has been in contact with employees at both locations to discuss employment opportunities both during the transition and after reopening.

2024 was a busy year for Fareway. The Midwest retailer opened at least four new stores this past year and plans to open six more outposts in 2025. A few months ago, Fareway officially moved into its new 42,000-square-foot headquarters in Johnston, Iowa. More than 150 employees work at that revamped building. "Previously our team members were separated between two campuses in Boone," Cramer explained. "Now, we can collaborate in a cutting-edge space as we grow into the future."

Family-owned Fareway Stores Inc. employs more than 13,000 associates at its approximately 140 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.