Target Expands Wellness Offering With 2K+ Items

Target Corp. is reaffirming its commitment to wellness with the pending introduction of more than 2,000 new items across various categories, including more than 600 Target exclusives. The assortment will continue to be affordable – more half of the new items are under $10. The expansion is part of the retailer’s strategy to enable consumers to create a personalized health-and-wellness regimen.

“We understand that wellness is deeply personal, and it spans many different aspects of people’s lives, so at Target our approach to wellness reaches into every category of our assortment,” explained Rick Gomez, EVP and chief commercial officer to the company. “Across beauty, personal care, tech, food, beverage, nutrition and more, we’re adding exciting new products to make it easier for people to find everything they need at prices that allow them to take care of themselves and their families without having to spend a lot of money.”

The expanded assortment aims to help consumers discover new categories like functional beverages, hair health and wellness technology. Some of the new and/or exclusive products and brands consumers will find at Target this year include the following: