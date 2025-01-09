Target Expands Wellness Offering With 2K+ Items
Functional and nonalcoholic beverages: Target will offer exclusives like strawberry-flavored Bloom colostrum and collagen, Poppi prebiotic cream soda, and BERO, a new premium nonalcoholic beer brand co-founded by actor Tom Holland.
Beauty and health self-care: Exclusives will include a new hair care line from Being Frenshe, founded by Ashley Tisdale; Blake Brown hair care from founder Blake Lively; and Lemme Tone gummies from Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Lemme brand, as well as Daise body care and a limited-edition collection, Native x Jarritos.
Men’s wellness: This category will include Dr. Squatch body care, new products from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Papatui men’s care line, and a new men’s fragrance from clean vegan brand Fin’ery.
Nutrition and gut health: Among the new items supporting gut health will be new all-in-one nutrition shake flavors from Ka’Chava and a high-protein shake from up&up, in addition to three wellness discovery kits (wellness, kids and fitness) that will enable consumers to try out the latest self-care trends. Additionally, Target’s Good & Gather food and beverage will roll out more than 250 new wellness-aligned items.
Wellness tech: More than 140 new wellness technology items will debut, including seven exclusive infrared products like SLF’s red light therapy LED Face Mask, Therabody’s SmartGoggles sleep technology and the latest Oura Ring.
Activewear and loungewear: A new, exclusive 80-piece apparel and accessories collection from Blogilates by Cassey Ho will roll out, all priced at $40 and under, building on the success of Target’s Blogilates sporting goods partnership, while Target’s All in Motion brand will also introduce new items for kids, men and women. Additionally, Auden pajamas with HeiQ Smart Temp dynamic cooling treated fabric will start at just $10 and can be paired with new Casaluna bedding.
Shoppers will find options starting at the front of the store, where the new, exclusive Blogilates for Target collection is positioned alongside a wellness experience offering beauty, health and beverage items. Throughout the store, prominent displays will feature supplements and hydration, protein, health, sporting good items, and more. Meanwhile, online shoppers will have access to personalized product recommendations, the latest well-being trends, new snacks and curated deals throughout the month of January.
Consumers can shop Target’s entire health-and-wellness offering with the retailer’s fulfillment services, including Drive Up and Order Pickup, unlimited same-day delivery with a Target Circle 360 membership, or free two-day shipping, when they spend $35.
Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.