EXCLUSIVE: In the (Gingerbread) House with Target’s SVP
PG: What are some unique Good & Gather or other Target owned brand items that are proving best-sellers for holiday foods and beverages?
JC: It’s still early to say, but the Market Pantry hickory-smoked ham is always popular and an amazing value at just 99 cents per pound. Beyond that, we also know our gingerbread houses are always a hit with guests – we sell nearly four million kits a year. This season, I love the Iced Gingerbread Buddy Decorating Kit and the Prebuilt Gingerbread House kit. We also expect guests to continue gravitating towards entertaining options from Good & Gather and Favorite Day. The Peppermint Bark and Holly Jolly Snack Mix are top sellers this year.
PG: You have a lot of new products! How does the idea of discovery also drive shoppers to your shelves, as they look for new and interesting yet accessible offerings?
JC: The holiday season is where we shine! Across Food & Beverage, we’ll continue to bring the only-at-Target magic with a mix of 700 new seasonal offerings, including plenty of items from our Good & Gather and Favorite Day brands. We have more than 50 new peppermint items starting at just $1.29, like Favorite Day Peppermint Bark and Good & Gather Peppermint Stick Coffee, and will also offer more than 30 hot cocoa items – like Hot Chocolate Drink Bombs to Hot Cocoa Spoons, most of which are under $5. In our stores, guests can expect to experience what we’re calling our “Candy Cane Corner” with more than 50 new Favorite Day items including peppermint bark, truffles, cold brew and marshmallows.
PG: What are some examples of items that have made it into your own or your family's cart this season?
JC: This year, we’ll do the Favorite Day Mini Village Gingerbread House kit together. We also added premium poinsettias to our Target floral assortment this year for just $10 – they're the perfect, classic winter holiday plant so I’ll definitely be picking up a few of those for my house and for gifting.
PG: Looking ahead, do you expect shoppers to continue some behaviors into the new year, such as the focus on essentials and the drive for value balanced by quality and innovation?
JC: The power of Target is that we offer consumers an inspirational, quality assortment all at a great price. That will not change; shoppers can continue to expect that from us. In the New Year, we know guests will start to be more interested in cooking at home as they set resolutions and focus on wellness. Our Food & Beverage assortment will offer plenty of affordable, delicious meal ideas – we can’t wait to share.