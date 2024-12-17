 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: In the (Gingerbread) House with Target’s SVP

Progressive Grocer talks holiday trends with food and beverage exec John Conlin
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Target holiday merch
Target's Good & Gather products resonating with shoppers this holiday entertaining season.

As the Christmas holiday closes in, Target Corp. is offering harried shoppers more conveniences and solutions, including same-day delivery of orders on Christmas Eve and store operating hours through midnight on Dec. 23 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 24. The retailer’s Holiday Countdown sale has commenced, too, as shoppers start to rush home with their treasures for entertaining and gift-giving.  

Progressive Grocer recently talked with John Conlin, SVP of merchandising, food and beverage at Target, about how this year’s selling season is shaping up and what shoppers are putting into their respective carts.

Progressive Grocer: Did Thanksgiving trends provide any kind of preview of how people are shopping for their holiday meals as manyare still seeking value? 

John Conlin: Yes, we sold over a million pounds of turkey in November. We offered our Good & Gather Turkey at an incredibly competitive price point – 79 cents per pound – and shoppers loved it. This holiday season, we know that value will continue to be extremely important to our guests. But we also know that that they are also looking for inspiration during one of the most magical times of the year. We will continue to deliver on both across our entire assortment. 

[RELATED: Is This the Year for the Holiday Rebound?]

With Food & Beverage, guests can expect to see competitive prices that won’t break their budget, like our Market Pantry hickory-smoked ham for just 99 cents per pound. But they’ll also find more than 700 new items, like our Good & Gather charcuterie party tray – which is perfect for entertaining and just $11.99, and plenty of apps, many of which are less than $5. 

PG: How has Target become a destination for gifts and decor as well as groceryas busy consumers look for the proverbial one-stop-shop that also delivers on affordability? 

JC: The power of our multicategory assortment really sets us apart, especially during important seasonal moments. For example, when you think about all that goes into hosting a holiday party, there is of course the food and the drinks, but there is also the platter to serve it on, a new outfit and decorations for your house – plus, all the supplies you need for cleaning up when it’s over. Target has it all, and at incredible value. That’s something that’s really separated us across seasonal moments for years now. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

PG: What are some unique Good & Gather or other Target owned brand items that are proving best-sellers for holiday foods and beverages?

JC: It’s still early to say, but the Market Pantry hickory-smoked ham is always popular and an amazing value at just 99 cents per pound. Beyond that, we also know our gingerbread houses are always a hit with guests – we sell nearly four million kits a year. This season, I love the Iced Gingerbread Buddy Decorating Kit and the Prebuilt Gingerbread House kit. We also expect guests to continue gravitating towards entertaining options from Good & Gather and Favorite Day. The Peppermint Bark and Holly Jolly Snack Mix are top sellers this year.  

PG: You have a lot of new products! How does the idea of discovery also drive shoppers to your shelves, as they look for new and interesting yet accessible offerings? 

JC: The holiday season is where we shine! Across Food & Beverage, we’ll continue to bring the only-at-Target magic with a mix of 700 new seasonal offerings, including plenty of items from our Good & Gather and Favorite Day brands. We have more than 50 new peppermint items starting at just $1.29, like Favorite Day Peppermint Bark and Good & Gather Peppermint Stick Coffee, and will also offer more than 30 hot cocoa items – like Hot Chocolate Drink Bombs to Hot Cocoa Spoons, most of which are under $5. In our stores, guests can expect to experience what we’re calling our “Candy Cane Corner” with more than 50 new Favorite Day items including peppermint bark, truffles, cold brew and marshmallows.   

PG: What are some examples of items that have made it into your own or your family's cart this season? 

JC: This year, we’ll do the Favorite Day Mini Village Gingerbread House kit together. We also added premium poinsettias to our Target floral assortment this year for just $10 – they're the perfect, classic winter holiday plant so I’ll definitely be picking up a few of those for my house and for gifting.  

PG: Looking ahead, do you expect shoppersto continue some behaviors into the new year, such as the focus on essentials and the drive for value balanced by quality and innovation? 

JC: The power of Target is that we offer consumers an inspirational, quality assortment all at a great price. That will not change; shoppers can continue to expect that from us. In the New Year, we know guests will start to be more interested in cooking at home as they set resolutions and focus on wellness. Our Food & Beverage assortment will offer plenty of affordable, delicious meal ideas – we can’t wait to share.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds