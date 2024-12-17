EXCLUSIVE: In the (Gingerbread) House with Target’s SVP

As the Christmas holiday closes in, Target Corp. is offering harried shoppers more conveniences and solutions, including same-day delivery of orders on Christmas Eve and store operating hours through midnight on Dec. 23 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 24. The retailer’s Holiday Countdown sale has commenced, too, as shoppers start to rush home with their treasures for entertaining and gift-giving.

Progressive Grocer recently talked with John Conlin, SVP of merchandising, food and beverage at Target, about how this year’s selling season is shaping up and what shoppers are putting into their respective carts.

Progressive Grocer: Did Thanksgiving trends provide any kind of preview of how people are shopping for their holiday meals as many are still seeking value?

John Conlin: Yes, we sold over a million pounds of turkey in November. We offered our Good & Gather Turkey at an incredibly competitive price point – 79 cents per pound – and shoppers loved it. This holiday season, we know that value will continue to be extremely important to our guests. But we also know that that they are also looking for inspiration during one of the most magical times of the year. We will continue to deliver on both across our entire assortment.

With Food & Beverage, guests can expect to see competitive prices that won’t break their budget, like our Market Pantry hickory-smoked ham for just 99 cents per pound. But they’ll also find more than 700 new items, like our Good & Gather charcuterie party tray – which is perfect for entertaining and just $11.99, and plenty of apps, many of which are less than $5.

PG: How has Target become a destination for gifts and decor as well as grocery as busy consumers look for the proverbial one-stop-shop that also delivers on affordability?

JC: The power of our multicategory assortment really sets us apart, especially during important seasonal moments. For example, when you think about all that goes into hosting a holiday party, there is of course the food and the drinks, but there is also the platter to serve it on, a new outfit and decorations for your house – plus, all the supplies you need for cleaning up when it’s over. Target has it all, and at incredible value. That’s something that’s really separated us across seasonal moments for years now.