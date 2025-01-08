Natural Grocers Readies Store in South Texas

As part of the grand opening celebration, Natural Grocers is giving away hand-crafted bags made with artists from Ecuador.

Natural Grocers is coming to a border community in the Rio Grande Valley. The retailer announced the grand opening of a location in Brownsville, Texas, that is set to welcome shoppers on Jan. 22.

The store at 515 Morrison Road is Natural Grocers’ 24th site in the Lone Star State. The retailer used a variety of sustainable elements in the space, including 100% LED lighting and non-toxic building materials. Also befitting the company’s natural business model, this outpost features checkout areas free from single-use bags and carries a variety of organic, non-GMO and natural store brand products.

On opening day, customers can check out deals on a variety of products, enjoy free samples and get a chance to win mystery gift cards and other free prizes. The first 500 shoppers will receive a hand-crafted woven lunchbox made by Ecuadorean artisans. To mark the occasion, the retailer will present a $2,500 donation to a local food bank partner shortly before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.