Natural Grocers Readies Store in South Texas
“We’re excited to bring Natural Grocers to Brownsville,” said Raquel Isely, VP of Natural Grocers. “Texas has been an important part of the Natural Grocers family since 2008, and Brownsville — one of the fastest-growing communities in the Rio Grande Valley — has long been on our list. With its vibrant culture, rich history, and incredible proximity to nature and the Gulf Coast, Brownsville is a perfect match for our commitment to affordable, healthy living.”
In addition to special savings that extend through early February, shoppers can sign up for the grocer’s free {N}power rewards program. People can also sign up for nutrition education programs provided by an onsite nutritional health coach.
Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 167 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America