Natural Grocers Readies Store in South Texas

Deals, giveaways and donations on tap for Jan. 22 grand opening in Brownsville
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Natural Grocers freebie
As part of the grand opening celebration, Natural Grocers is giving away hand-crafted bags made with artists from Ecuador.

Natural Grocers is coming to a border community in the Rio Grande Valley. The retailer announced the grand opening of a location in Brownsville, Texas, that is set to welcome shoppers on Jan. 22.

The store at 515 Morrison Road is Natural Grocers’ 24th site in the Lone Star State. The retailer used a variety of sustainable elements in the space, including 100% LED lighting and non-toxic building materials. Also befitting the company’s natural business model, this outpost features checkout areas free from single-use bags and carries a variety of organic, non-GMO and natural store brand products. 

On opening day, customers can check out deals on a variety of products, enjoy free samples and get a chance to win mystery gift cards and other free prizes. The first 500 shoppers will receive a hand-crafted woven lunchbox made by Ecuadorean artisans. To mark the occasion, the retailer will present a $2,500 donation to a local food bank partner shortly before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We’re excited to bring Natural Grocers to Brownsville,” said Raquel Isely, VP of Natural Grocers. “Texas has been an important part of the Natural Grocers family since 2008, and Brownsville — one of the fastest-growing communities in the Rio Grande Valley — has long been on our list. With its vibrant culture, rich history, and incredible proximity to nature and the Gulf Coast, Brownsville is a perfect match for our commitment to affordable, healthy living.”

In addition to special savings that extend through early February, shoppers can sign up for the grocer’s free {N}power rewards program. People can also sign up for nutrition education programs provided by an onsite nutritional health coach.

Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 167 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

