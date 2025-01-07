4 Natural Product Trends Worth Watching

According to the latest report from SPINS, 3 of the top 5 innovation categories in the natural market are beverages.

The growth of natural products has been, to borrow a relevant term, organic. According to a new report from Chicago-based insights firm SPINS, dollar sales of natural products increased across nearly every department in 2024 and are expected to hit nearly $320 billion for that 12-month period. In another measure of growth, unit sales are also on the rise.

The report, which includes a state-of-the-industry update and predictions for 2025, highlights key areas of interest and opportunity for brands and retailers. Below are four trends of note:

Beverages remain big business. According to SPINS data, three of the top five innovation categories are within the beverage sector. The trajectory is especially sharp in energy and sports drinks, ready-to-drink coffees and teas, kombucha and other functional beverages. Skin care, related to healthcare, is a hotbed of activity. As the report points out, consumers have grown familiar with ingredients like salicylic acid and niacinamide that can help improve their skin. Personalization in skin care is an opportunity poised for acceleration, the researchers point out. Healthy aging is a priority. One trend to watch this year is the mindset around “healthspans” in addition to lifespans. “Look for shoppers to go into search mode across departments – from body care to food & beverage to supplements – for products that support health aging and combat its negative affects,” the analysts project. Protein power continues. Consumers will continue to gravitate toward high-protein foods and beverages in 2025. According to SPINS, products with 15 or more grams of protein have topped the $4.9 billion mark in sales and high protein categories are enjoying 9.3% annual growth.

Researchers at SPINS also underscore the importance of packaging – and storytelling within packaging – as shoppers explore natural products at the point of sale. “Today’s consumers are drawn to packaging that feels current, with design becoming a critical part of the value equation. Natural and premium brands must embrace larger pack sizes to offer better value and build routine use, helping fend off competitors,” the analysts suggest.