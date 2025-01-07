Kroger Debuts Resolution Rescue Bundles
The new Rescue Bundles include:
Mocktails Bundle: This booze-free bundle allows Dry January participants and their sober-curious counterparts to make delicious mocktails at home. Shop the Bundle: Raspberry Yuzu Sparkling Seltzer, Organic Mint, Organic Basil, Shelf Stable Organic Lemonade, Frozen Whole Strawberries
Meatless Meal Bundle: This social media-approved dense bean salad bundle helps customers get their daily servings of fiber and protein with meatless ingredients. Shop the Bundle: Organic Cannellini Beans, Organic Garbanzo Beans, Organic Tri-Bean Blend, Organic Mini Cucumbers (1lb.), Organic Italian Parsley, Organic Baby Dill
Protein-Packed Breakfast Bundle: A selection of protein-packed options, this bundle will help customers start the day strong and provide the fuel needed to power through the morning. Shop the Bundle: Black Chia Seeds, Zero Sugar Blueberry Yogurt, Zero Sugar Vanilla Yogurt, Chicken Breakfast Sausage, Oats and Honey Granola
Savory Snacks Bundle: This bundle of quick bites features salty, savory treats made to help get through any mid-afternoon snack craving. Shop the Bundle: Exotic Vegetable Chips, Veggie and Flaxseed Corn Tortilla Chips, Hot Cheddar Veggie Straws, Creamy Ranch Mini Rice Cakes, Sweet Potato Corn Tortilla Chips
Sweet Treats Bundle: Simple Truth's sweet treat bundle has something to satisfy every sweet tooth, guilt-free. Shop the Bundle: Cinnamon Sugar Apple Straws, Dried Mangos, Raspberry & Blueberry Fruit & Veggie Blend Strips, Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Bar, Duplex Sandwich Cookies
Get Your Veggies Bundle: Supercharge any diet with this bundle of easy-to-prepare vegetable options to enjoy as a snack or with a meal. Shop the Bundle: Organic Sliced Mushrooms, Organic Baby Spring Mix, Baby Carrots Bag (1lb.), Snacking Tomatoes, Organic Frozen Brussels Sprouts
Starting Quitter's Day, January 10 through January 21, Kroger customers can get free delivery with any purchase of at least $15 in Simple Truth, on delivery orders of $75 or more.
With more than 1,500 products that are free from artificial colors, flavor, and preservatives, Simple Truth also carries plant-based, gluten-free, and USDA-certified organic products that make maintaining better-eating goals a breeze. Simple Truth aims to make it easy to find foods that fit every lifestyle, dietary need and taste preference.
This article was originally covered in sister publication Store Brands.