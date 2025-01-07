Kroger Debuts Resolution Rescue Bundles

Exclusively available at the Kroger Family of Stores, Simple Truth introduces six limited-time bundles designed to help customers survive Quitter’s Day and maintain their better-eating resolutions.

Improved eating habits and weight loss typically top many Americans' New Year’s resolutions, and Kroger has designed limited-time Resolution Rescue bundles to help shoppers meet their goals.

Sold under the grocer’s Simple Truth own brand, the bundles are priced at $15 or less and can be shopped across Kroger’s family of stores.

"Maintaining resolutions can be a challenge, which is why Simple Truth has developed a straightforward solution to help our customers stay on track," said Juan De Paoli, VP of Our Brands for Kroger. "From snacking smarter to enjoying more veggie-forward meals and prioritizing protein, Simple Truth's Resolution Rescue bundles – all Free From unwanted ingredients – offer a delicious and convenient way to keep up with any better eating resolution."

