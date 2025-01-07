 Skip to main content

Kroger Debuts Resolution Rescue Bundles

Grocer is featuring its private brand on a host of product groupings designed to help shoppers with their New Year's resolutions
Greg Sleter
Kroger Simple Truth
Exclusively available at the Kroger Family of Stores, Simple Truth introduces six limited-time bundles designed to help customers survive Quitter’s Day and maintain their better-eating resolutions.

Improved eating habits and weight loss typically top many Americans' New Year’s resolutions, and Kroger has designed limited-time Resolution Rescue bundles to help shoppers meet their goals.

Sold under the grocer’s Simple Truth own brand, the bundles are priced at $15 or less and can be shopped across Kroger’s family of stores. 

"Maintaining resolutions can be a challenge, which is why Simple Truth has developed a straightforward solution to help our customers stay on track," said Juan De Paoli, VP of Our Brands for Kroger. "From snacking smarter to enjoying more veggie-forward meals and prioritizing protein, Simple Truth's Resolution Rescue bundles – all Free From unwanted ingredients – offer a delicious and convenient way to keep up with any better eating resolution."

The new Rescue Bundles include:

  • Mocktails Bundle: This booze-free bundle allows Dry January participants and their sober-curious counterparts to make delicious mocktails at home. Shop the Bundle: Raspberry Yuzu Sparkling Seltzer, Organic Mint, Organic Basil, Shelf Stable Organic Lemonade, Frozen Whole Strawberries

  • Meatless Meal Bundle: This social media-approved dense bean salad bundle helps customers get their daily servings of fiber and protein with meatless ingredients. Shop the Bundle: Organic Cannellini Beans, Organic Garbanzo Beans, Organic Tri-Bean Blend, Organic Mini Cucumbers (1lb.), Organic Italian Parsley, Organic Baby Dill

  • Protein-Packed Breakfast Bundle: A selection of protein-packed options, this bundle will help customers start the day strong and provide the fuel needed to power through the morning. Shop the Bundle: Black Chia Seeds, Zero Sugar Blueberry Yogurt, Zero Sugar Vanilla Yogurt, Chicken Breakfast Sausage, Oats and Honey Granola

  • Savory Snacks Bundle: This bundle of quick bites features salty, savory treats made to help get through any mid-afternoon snack craving. Shop the Bundle: Exotic Vegetable Chips, Veggie and Flaxseed Corn Tortilla Chips, Hot Cheddar Veggie Straws, Creamy Ranch Mini Rice Cakes, Sweet Potato Corn Tortilla Chips

  • Sweet Treats Bundle: Simple Truth's sweet treat bundle has something to satisfy every sweet tooth, guilt-free. Shop the Bundle: Cinnamon Sugar Apple Straws, Dried Mangos, Raspberry & Blueberry Fruit & Veggie Blend Strips, Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Bar, Duplex Sandwich Cookies

  • Get Your Veggies Bundle: Supercharge any diet with this bundle of easy-to-prepare vegetable options to enjoy as a snack or with a meal. Shop the Bundle: Organic Sliced Mushrooms, Organic Baby Spring Mix, Baby Carrots Bag (1lb.), Snacking Tomatoes, Organic Frozen Brussels Sprouts

Starting Quitter's Day, January 10 through January 21, Kroger customers can get free delivery with any purchase of at least $15 in Simple Truth, on delivery orders of $75 or more.

With more than 1,500 products that are free from artificial colors, flavor, and preservatives, Simple Truth also carries plant-based, gluten-free, and USDA-certified organic products that make maintaining better-eating goals a breeze. Simple Truth aims to make it easy to find foods that fit every lifestyle, dietary need and taste preference.

