Get S.M.A.R.T With Healthy Lifestyle Goals

S.M.A.R.T Lifestyle Goals

A common stumbling block to meeting healthy lifestyle goals is the goals themselves. Many people set goals that are too general (“I want to eat better”), too ambitious (“I’ll start running 5 miles a day”), or unrealistic (“I’ll lose 20 pounds this month”). Teaching the S.M.A.R.T. method for goal setting as part of your health-related outreach gives shoppers a framework that can make goals more attainable.

S.M.A.R.T. goals are:

Specific. The goal clearly defines what you want to do. An example is to “buy frozen vegetables each week and eat a serving with dinner every night” instead of to “eat more vegetables.”

Measurable. You can easily track your progress, such as counting the number of times you pack your lunch each week instead of buying it.

Achievable. The goal suits your lifestyle and isn’t overly ambitious. It’s unlikely that vowing to exercise before work every morning will work for a sedentary person who isn’t an early riser.

Relevant. The goal is personalized to your situation and health concerns. For instance, someone with high cholesterol could map out a goal to eat less saturated fat.

Time-bound. The goal is set for a reasonable length of time, and then reassessed. An example is deciding to cook dinner at home twice a week for a month instead of ordering takeout. After that, the goal could be increased to three times per week, or revised to make it more workable.

S.M.A.R.T in the Supermarket

Retail dietitians are skilled at applying the S.M.A.R.T. framework, along with other behavior change techniques, to help shoppers reach and maintain their healthy lifestyle goals. Dietitians who provide individual counseling also give shoppers personalized nutrition recommendations and offer accountability for meeting goals. In addition, retailers and retail dietitians can help shoppers learn about and implement S.M.A.R.T. goal setting through online articles and tools, in-store educational events, social media, and community outreach programs.

Perhaps most important is to reassure shoppers that successfully meeting their goals means progress, not perfection, and that healthy lifestyle changes can begin at any time during the year, not just on Jan. 1.