Encouraging Kids to Eat Healthfully
In the Kitchen
There’s a sense of pride when we contribute to the success of something, even a tasty family breakfast on Sunday morning. The creativity involved in putting together food is a spectacle for kids and heightens their appreciation of nutrition. Any effort to get kids in the kitchen to construct their own meal, snack or beverage, puts them in charge of what they eat or drink and helps build important life skills in meal preparation.
Your retailer can support these interests by offering dietitian-led personal shopping tours with kids and their parents or chef cook-alongs for children, or by setting up tables with kid-friendly activities such as fruit and vegetable scavenger hunts and stickers.
Framing Up Food
Perspective is everything. When it comes to children in particular, the attitude conveyed toward certain foods will be noticed. Avoid assigning a “good” or “bad” distinction to foods. This can make children think that they should fall in love with a certain food if it’s considered “good” or turn up their nose when presented with a “bad” food. Show kids just as much enthusiasm for a fresh, juicy pear as a gummy bear, or for a crisp whole grain cracker as a gingerbread cookie, and you may persuade youngsters to give equal attention and attempts to either food.
Work with your category strategists, packaging specialists or private label managers to find better ways to position healthy packaged foods toward children. This may also be a good time to expand your in-store sampling program to include exotic fruits or a better-for-you station with kid-centric foods.
The first years of a child’s life can determine years of habits, including eating habits. Your retailer can be a champion for good food that nourishes people at a pivotal time in their early lives.