Encouraging Kids to Eat Healthfully

Healthy eating habits established early in life are a strong predictor of long-term food choices made into adulthood. Eating styles and patterns followed at a young age set the foundation for a life’s worth of food consumption. It’s important to create a fun, safe and encouraging environment around food for kids, as this can lead to improved health outcomes and a positive relationship with food. The grocery store is where it all starts, where choices are made at the shelf edge, and these foods are provided to children whose growth and development rely on sound nutrition.

Fun With Food

Toddlers and school-age children are sorting through many new thoughts and feelings, some of which include how and what to eat. Younger children are often curious and inquisitive about tastes, textures and smells associated with food, while older eaters may be finding their favorite flavors and go-to meals and snacks. Now is the time to regularly introduce a variety of foods to help expand children’s acceptance and enjoyment of different products. Some parents craft weekly grocery lists alongside their children so little ones can have a greater influence on what foods are available in the home.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Shining the Spotlight on Food Allergies]

Encourage shoppers to make mealtime more of an adventure for their families with recipe cards in the physical or digital aisle, a greater number of coupons dedicated to kid-friendly fare, and expanded options in your kitchen equipment department, such as kid-sized aprons or small silicone spatulas for holiday baking.