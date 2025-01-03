 Skip to main content

Natural Grocers Celebrates ‘Soup Season’ With New Lineup

Private label soups packaged in convenient, resource-efficient pouches
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Natural Grocers Soup
Natural Grocers is adding six new varieties of savory soups to its private label lineup.

As the holidays wind down and winter settles in, soup lovers can take comfort as "soup season" gets into high gear. To celebrate, Natural Grocers has introduced six new varieties of savory soups. All six varieties of these private label items are certified organic, non-GMO, and crafted with entirely plant-based gluten- and dairy-free ingredients.

Varieties are as follows:

  • Organic Butternut Squash Soup
  • Organic Creamy Tomato Soup
  • Organic Sauerkraut Soup
  • Organic Sweet Corn Soup
  • Organic Three Lentil Soup
  • Organic Vegan Chili Bean Soup

Each soup is packaged in BPA-free pouches designed with resource efficiency in mind, offering a lightweight alternative to glass jars or cans that helps reduce energy use during production and transportation. 

"We are thrilled to introduce six new soups to our shelves nationwide. From classics like Creamy Tomato and Butternut Squash to bold outside-the-pouch flavors like Sauerkraut and Sweet Corn, there's something for everyone to enjoy," said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing at Natural Grocers. "These convenient 14-ounce packets are perfect to keep at home or take on the go for an easy lunch or quick meal. Just heat, serve and savor one of life's most comforting foods — all at an Always Affordable Price."

Established in 2016, Natural Grocer’s house brand currently offers more than 800 products. Recent additions to the private label line include three new gourmet flavors of frozen Organic Wood Fired Pizza and two new seasonal flavors of Organic Coffee. The retailer plans to introduce more products soon, including Organic Wheat Pasta and Organic Pasta Sauce (made with biodynamic ingredients).

January is designated as the inaugural Store Brands Month by the Private Label Manufacturers Association. The month-long direct-to-consumer program is a partnership of retailers and manufacturers to promote the quality, value and excellence of store brands to consumers.

Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 167 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

