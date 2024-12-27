Topco Uses Cooperative Model to Support Members Against National Competitors

SB: Topco’s membership includes retailers from all parts of the United States. How do you feel they’re doing in meeting the needs of each retailer?

JG: Topco members in California or Virginia, for example, are not going to find suppliers in certain categories on their own, whether it’s nonfoods or center store. For a regional retailer, finding a supplier of frozen potatoes is challenging. But those are the things Topco can do for us. We all want the best-quality products at the best price as we look to create the best value for our customers. That is something [all Topco members] are aligned on. That is part of the partnership of the group, is trying to figure out how we can create value for everybody in the group.

PVH: The move to having committed members had a major impact and allowed Topco to work with top suppliers and negotiate. Having volume from committed retailers allows Topco to source products that are good for all members. The vast majority of the volume of products that go through Topco is from committed members. This is what has made Topco a much stronger organization.

DR: First of all, they have a great team with high-quality people. They also do a great job of promoting collaboration among members, and they embrace feedback and engagement from members. That allows them to continue improving whatever product and service we may need. They do an outstanding job of collaborating with [members] and developing products to meet our needs.

SB: How have the evolution of private labels in recent years and the continued product development efforts from Topco impacted your business?

JG: I’ll use Crav’n Flavor as an example. When you look at cookies and crackers in private label, we had Dunkaroos that were a really bad knock-off of Oreos, and we sold none. When you look at the categories that Crav’n is in, the product development team can do brand research and design packaging according to the target demographic we’re looking to reach. The key is getting a quality product at the right price. As a group, we’re committed to Crav’n Flavor, and the result is that we’re able to get quality products that I would say exceed national brands and succeed in categories where we have failed before. For us to have opportunities to get into categories with items the customer wants, with a marketing plan behind it and with attractive packaging, that’s a win for us.

PVH: I’ll go back to the challenge we had with cottage cheese. Once the supplier cut us off, I didn’t have a lot of options and would have only been able to carry the product sold under national brands. I don’t have the resources to develop a private label line of a certain product. I would need more overhead to get something like this done. But all that work gets done by Topco.

DR: We’ve been a Topco member since 2012, and in those years, we’ve become more and more interested in Topco’s programs to allow us to have the scale to stay competitive with private label. We found ourselves being viewed as a smaller retailer by suppliers and were losing the ability to have store-brand products under our own brand. It was around 2017 when we made the jump to Topco, which turned out to be the best move we ever made. We became fanatics about Food Club and Topco’s other private label brands, and we continue to grow penetration levels of private labels.

SB: Looking ahead, what are the important areas for Topco to work on as the company continues evolving and growing?

JG: When you think about things such as retail media, procuring products, supply chain, supplies for the stores, and pharmacy, these are areas that Topco touches today, but there’s no end in sight in terms of growth opportunities. As long as the group can bring ideas together in an agreeable fashion and discuss what we want to bring to market, there is a lot we can aggregate for value. Plus, there are other areas in terms of technology we can discuss and aggregate different resources that will help Topco’s retail members. As we go head-to-head with the Krogers and Amazons of the world, we need to create scale on a variety of things that help keep all of us competitive.

PVH: We’ve got a lot on our plate at the moment. What I think we’re doing now around Food Club is a big deal for a couple of reasons. We didn’t have much Food Club product on our shelves in prior years, but we’re moving in that direction. Other members have a lot of Food Club on their shelves, and the brand is now making a change with labels and ingredients. The brand is becoming very attractive for companies like mine that haven’t been big players in Food Club. We’re also doing new things around Crav’n Flavor as it continues to grow as a brand. Our cookies, crackers and chips did well. So there’s plenty to keep us busy.

DR: When looking at an area such as technology, there continue to be rapid changes, and keeping up is a challenge. The larger retailers have an advantage, given their scale, but working with Topco on an issue like technology can also keep us competitive. Some issues can be complicated to figure out, but Topco gives us a place as regional retailers to come together and develop solutions.