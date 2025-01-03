 Skip to main content

Grocery Outlet Awarding Free Groceries for Life

Value chain rolls out sweepstakes program with grand prize of $500 monthly gift cards for up to 40 years
Lynn Petrak
Grocery Outlet
Extreme discount chain Grocery Outlet is launching a sweepstakes program that includes groceries for life.

Discount retailer Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is starting the calendar year by handing out even more deals to customers. This week, the company announced a “Free Groceries for Life” sweepstakes with prizes including free groceries for life, one year or one month.

Two grand prizes of free groceries for life will be awarded. The winnings will be shared in 12 $500 gift cards given annually for the winner’s life, up to 40 years. The approximate retail value of that prize is $240,000.

From Jan. 8 through March 31, people can also enter to score free groceries for a year in the form of 12 $500 gift cards or free groceries for a month in the form of one $500 gift card. According to Grocery Outlet, the number of sweepstakes entries participants receive will vary based on the purchase date, purchase amount, and items in shoppers’ baskets. To get started shoppers can use the grocer's mobile app to add their phone number into the point-of-sale pin pad or show their app to the cashier at checkout.

“This sweepstakes puts the treasure in treasure hunt,” declared Eric Lindberg, Grocery Outlet’s chairman and interim president and CEO. “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to offer this Free Groceries for Life sweepstakes to our loyal shoppers and any new ones that come along.”

Winners will be announced in April. Contest rules are posted online.

Grocery Outlet is launching the high-profile contest at a time of growth. The company continues to widen its footprint, through organic growth and after acquiring United Grocery Outlet in 2024.

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 530 locations in California, Washington state, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia. With approximately 1,000 employees, The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

