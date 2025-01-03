Grocery Outlet Awarding Free Groceries for Life
“This sweepstakes puts the treasure in treasure hunt,” declared Eric Lindberg, Grocery Outlet’s chairman and interim president and CEO. “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to offer this Free Groceries for Life sweepstakes to our loyal shoppers and any new ones that come along.”
Winners will be announced in April. Contest rules are posted online.
Grocery Outlet is launching the high-profile contest at a time of growth. The company continues to widen its footprint, through organic growth and after acquiring United Grocery Outlet in 2024.
Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 530 locations in California, Washington state, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia. With approximately 1,000 employees, The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.