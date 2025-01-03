Grocery Outlet Awarding Free Groceries for Life

Discount retailer Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is starting the calendar year by handing out even more deals to customers. This week, the company announced a “Free Groceries for Life” sweepstakes with prizes including free groceries for life, one year or one month.

Two grand prizes of free groceries for life will be awarded. The winnings will be shared in 12 $500 gift cards given annually for the winner’s life, up to 40 years. The approximate retail value of that prize is $240,000.

From Jan. 8 through March 31, people can also enter to score free groceries for a year in the form of 12 $500 gift cards or free groceries for a month in the form of one $500 gift card. According to Grocery Outlet, the number of sweepstakes entries participants receive will vary based on the purchase date, purchase amount, and items in shoppers’ baskets. To get started shoppers can use the grocer's mobile app to add their phone number into the point-of-sale pin pad or show their app to the cashier at checkout.