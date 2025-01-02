 Skip to main content

Trader Joe’s Confirms 2025 Growth Plans

Retailer also accepting submissions for annual Customer Choice awards
Lynn Petrak
Trader Joe's Alpharetta
Trader Joe's is readying stores in cities around the country in 2025.

Trader Joe’s, which opened 34 stores in 2024, marked the new year by sharing on its website that it plans to open “dozens” of additional outposts over the next 12 months.  The retailer also kicked off 2025 by participating in the annual Rose Parade on Jan 1 with a colorful float that celebrated its history, unique offerings and famously upbeat crew members.

The latest Trader Joe’s welcomed shoppers in Alpharetta, Ga., on Dec. 13. On tap for 2025 are new stores in Hoover, Ala.; Northridge, Calif.; Sherman Oaks, Calif.; Tarzana, Calif.; Rockville, Md.; Staten Island, N.Y.; Berwyn, Pa.; Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Bellingham, Wash.; and Seattle. In addition, two sites are in the works in Washington, D.C. Details on more stores will be shared later this year. 

In 2024, the retailer’s marketing leaders shared some of the criteria for new store locations. During an October episode of the “Inside Trader Joe’s” podcast, VP of Marketing Matt Sloan said that traffic and local population affect decisions on store builds.  “The numbers of people, well, more typically is better. So, dense population, or people coming from a larger trade area, that area over which people will reasonably travel to get from where they live to come shop at hopefully what becomes their neighborhood Trader Joe's,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Trader Joe’s revealed that its 6th Annual Customer Choice Awards program is open and has expanded to 11 categories. From now through Jan. 9, customers can vote on their favorite new products. Five items – Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Mandarin Orange Chicken, Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, Soy Chorizo and Unexpected Cheddar – are excluded from consideration because they’re recent additions to the grocer’s Product Hall of Fame

With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Trader Joe’s is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

