Trader Joe’s Confirms 2025 Growth Plans
Retailer also accepting submissions for annual Customer Choice awards
Meanwhile, Trader Joe’s revealed that its 6th Annual Customer Choice Awards program is open and has expanded to 11 categories. From now through Jan. 9, customers can vote on their favorite new products. Five items – Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Mandarin Orange Chicken, Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, Soy Chorizo and Unexpected Cheddar – are excluded from consideration because they’re recent additions to the grocer’s Product Hall of Fame.
With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Trader Joe’s is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.