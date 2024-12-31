Yesway Opens 5 New Stores in New Mexico, Texas

These new large-format stores, each spanning 6,277 square feet, operate 24 hours a day. They offer a variety of products, including Allsup's World Famous Burritos, private label snacks, fresh Allsup's bread, milk and eggs. Most locations also feature a beer cave, Western Union services, ATMs, and cryptocurrency and digital currency ATMs.

"We could not have achieved this swift pace of growth in 2024 without the relentless efforts and exceptional dedication of our talented teams. I extend our heartfelt thanks to every one of them," noted Thomas Brown, chief real estate officer at Fort Worth, Texas-based Yesway. "Their hard work and commitment have been instrumental in reaching this milestone. We look forward to serving our newest customers in New Mexico and Texas in 2025 and establishing ourselves as trusted members of their communities. We are genuinely grateful for the warm welcome and support we have received from everyone. Our commitment to excellence and community engagement will remain at the forefront as we continue to expand and innovate."

The company is well positioned for further expansion, with a strong track record of growth through acquisitions and new store construction. Yesway completed a major acquisition of Allsup’s in 2019. At the time, Allsup’s was a regional convenience store chain based in Clovis, N.M., with 304 locations. In 2022, Yesway acquired nine Tres Amigos convenience locations in Texas.

Established in 2015, Yesway now operates 440 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Operating primarily under two brands, Yesway and Allsup’s, the company is known for its foodservice offerings, as well as high-quality grocery items and private label products.