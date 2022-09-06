Yesway Acquires 9 Tres Amigos Locations in Texas

Texas-based convenience chain Yesway is continuing to expand its number of stores, acquiring nine Tres Amigos convenience locations in the Lone Star State.

Located at 811 Ellis Street in Menard; 502 W. Broadway in Eden; 20793 US Highway 277 in Christoval; 1801 College Hills Boulevard in San Angelo; 909 Waters Avenue in Sonora; 516 S. Commercial Avenue in Coleman; 417 Hutchings Avenue in Ballinger; 16277 US Hwy 87 N. in Water Valley, and 920 4th Street in Sterling City, Texas, the newly acquired stores each have 2,828 square feet of merchandising space, 6 fueling stations, and many locations feature diesel fueling islands as well. The acquisition brings Yesway’s number of stores to 423.

"We have always been attracted to the Texas market and are extremely pleased to have Tres Amigos join us under the Allsup's banner," said Thomas W. Brown, Yesway's Director of Acquisitions. "It is an exciting time for all of us, and I am very proud of our acquisitions, due diligence, and on-boarding teams. Their collective hard work and dedication have been critical to our being able to keep growing our portfolio. They thrive in this fast-paced environment and are doing a stellar job."