New Grocery-Related Laws Take Effect Jan. 1
Grocery taxes, other rules set to change in select states
- Grocery taxes are being rolled back in Kansas after the New Year. Shoppers there will not pay state sales tax on groceries in 2025, although city- and county-levied taxes are still on the books. Illinois passed a similar law, but that won’t go into effect for another year, on Jan. 1, 2026.
- Higher labor outlays are on deck in some parts of the country for 2025, as 21 states and 40 localities are raising their minimum wages. New York has some of the highest thresholds, with a $16.50 per hour rate in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County and $15.50 per hour in the rest of that state. California’s minimum wage will be $16.50 and Washington state’s minimum wage is set at $16.66. States with impending wage increases include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.