Pucker Up for 2025
3. Welcome Back
The workforce is heading back to the office, driven largely by return-to-office mandates. With this, we’ll see more grabbing more on-the-go meals from restaurants and on-site foodservice.
Grocery knows how to compete for every one of those meals, but we have to get back on top of our game.
Ready-to-eat meals have been a major focus of growth in the industry. Since COVID, however, we’ve lost a little of the magic as we shifted toward comfort foods and away from an ever-growing and frequently rotating set of flavors that makes people want to come back almost every day. Not to mention the strong appeal of the very quick service that comes from having everything set out in a much more expansive format than any restaurant can offer.
That’s what the “take lunch back to work” crowd is seeking.
Pizza, sandwiches, fried chicken and sushi for lunch are here to stay, along with the deli and salad bar. However, it’s time to spice up the mix and rotate the choices a lot more often (and also make them more sour, of course).
Further, to get ready for the lunch rush, checkout times need to speed up to pre-COVID standards, including dedicated checkout for customers buying meals to go so they aren’t held up by shoppers with full carts.
4. Bringing Dinner Home
Americans are cooking less than ever, but that doesn’t mean we’re eating alone. The changes in habits and demographics during COVID means that younger shoppers want to cook less than ever, but at the same time are doing more shopping. 2025 will see more buying of meals for two (or more) to bring home.
Grocers have the chance to win dinner back from restaurants, including restaurant meal delivery services and pickup business, by offering dinners for two (or two adults and two kids).
Just like restaurants flip the menu and service for lunch and dinner, 2025 will see moving from lunch for one to dinner for two. The current format and promotions around offering up individual meals for one needs a refresh, as the decades-long trend in cooking less now means we are spending more than half of our food dollars to have someone else do the cooking – and choose the recipes and ingredients.
So, pucker up and buckle up. There’s lots of change in store for 2025.