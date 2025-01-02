Giant Co.’s Feeding School Kids Initiative Back for 5th Year

Under the Feeding School Kids initiative, Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom Market customers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, buy a reusable bag or convert their Choice points into donations for local public school food programs.

The Giant Co.’s annual Feeding School Kids initiative has returned for its fifth year. Under the initiative, customers at Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom Market stores can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, buy a reusable bag or convert their Choice points into a donation for local public school districts’ food programs now through March 31.

“School food programs are crucial when it comes to fighting student hunger by helping to ensure children have regular access to nutritious food during school, on weekends and during school breaks,” noted Courtney Hopcraft, The Giant Co.’s manager of community relations and charitable giving. “To date, The Giant Co. and our customers have donated more than $7.6 million through this initiative. Continuing this program for a fifth year will allow local schools to earn more needed funds to address food insecurity and nourish school children in need.”

To kick off this year’s program, The Giant Co. is donating $100,000. Through Feeding School Kids, public school districts can support meal programs and tackle food insecurity by providing backpacks filled with weekend food, clearing outstanding student lunch debt, creating on-campus food pantries, starting garden programs, and more.

