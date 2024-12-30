 Skip to main content

Tops in Education Doubles Down in January

13th season of program marks $1.9M donated to local schools
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Tops HQ Main Image
Since the Tops in Education Program began in 2012, Tops Markets has donated more than $1.9 million to 1,000-plus participating schools.

During the month of January, Tops Markets LLC will once more offer schools the chance to earn double the rewards as part of the grocer’s Tops in Education (TIE) Program. Shoppers signed up for the program will now be able to earn up to 10% for their school(s) during the entire month.

All January long, TIE shoppers’ designated school(s) will earn double the rewards when they purchase participating products, including those sold under the Tops Brand, Full Circle, TopCare, Tippy Toes, Simply Done, Crav’n, Paws Happy Life, Pure Harmony, Wide Awake, That’s Smart and Best Yet labels with a registered Tops BonusPlus Card. Shoppers should watch for the weekly Tops ad to find savings on these brands.

[RELATED: Northeast Grocery Shares Renewed Strategy for Retail Success]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“As the new year is just getting underway, Tops wants to ensure that our local schools have the tools they need in order to continue to succeed and finish out the school year strong,” noted Kathleen Allen, Tops’ senior manager of community relations. “From funding school fieldtrips and school dances to extra supplies for the classroom and youth sports, Tops has learned that the supplemental funding that TIE has afforded these school districts has truly been a blessing.”

Since the program began in 2012, Tops has donated more than $1.9 million to 1,000-plus participating schools. To take part, shoppers log on to topsmarkets.com/education, where they can quickly and easily register their Tops BonusPlus card for the program. They may choose up to three grade K-12 schools of their choice from a list of schools that have registered to be in the program.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 152 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchisee location. The grocer is one of the largest private for-profit employers in western New York, with more than 14,000 associates across its entire footprint. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds