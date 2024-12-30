Tops in Education Doubles Down in January

“As the new year is just getting underway, Tops wants to ensure that our local schools have the tools they need in order to continue to succeed and finish out the school year strong,” noted Kathleen Allen, Tops’ senior manager of community relations. “From funding school fieldtrips and school dances to extra supplies for the classroom and youth sports, Tops has learned that the supplemental funding that TIE has afforded these school districts has truly been a blessing.”

Since the program began in 2012, Tops has donated more than $1.9 million to 1,000-plus participating schools. To take part, shoppers log on to topsmarkets.com/education, where they can quickly and easily register their Tops BonusPlus card for the program. They may choose up to three grade K-12 schools of their choice from a list of schools that have registered to be in the program.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates 152 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchisee location. The grocer is one of the largest private for-profit employers in western New York, with more than 14,000 associates across its entire footprint. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.