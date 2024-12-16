Hannaford Donates Lottery Winnings to Vermont Community
The local nonprofits receiving donations are as follows:
- $10,000 to Martha’s Community Kitchen, which provides free nourishing meals to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity and homelessness.
- $20,000 to Samaritan House, which provides emergency shelter and support services to people experiencing homelessness in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties.
- $20,000 to the Vermont Coalition of Runaway and Homeless Youth, a statewide program at Elevate Youth Services, which creates a statewide safety net for youth in need by supporting a network of runaway and homeless youth programs throughout Vermont, including Northwestern Counseling and Support Services.
“On behalf of the DLL, I commend Hannaford Supermarkets for their commitment to supporting Vermont's local communities,” said Liquor and Lottery Commissioner Wendy Knight. “Hannaford's generosity in donating their Vermont Lottery commission will help provide essential access to safe housing, nourishment, and support for homeless youth in Franklin County.”
Hannaford donates approximately $53 million annually across its five-state footprint, including 26 million pounds of food to hunger relief organizations.
Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates almost 190 stores, most with full-service pharmacies, in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.