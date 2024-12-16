Hannaford Donates Lottery Winnings to Vermont Community

Leaders from Hannaford Supermarkets and the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery have presented a $10,000 check to Martha’s Community Kitchen.

New England-based Hannaford Supermarkets will donate its $50,000 commission from selling a $6.27 million winning lottery ticket to three local nonprofit organizations focused on increasing access to food and shelter in Vermont’s St. Albans community.

The winning customer bought the Tri-State Megabucks ticket at the St. Albans Hannaford store in September.

“It’s always exciting to see one of our customers experience such good fortune, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by paying it forward to the St. Albans community,” said Melissa Roberge, director of operations for Hannaford Supermarkets. “We hope this donation will further the efforts of these critical community organizations to increase access to fresh, nutritious food and safe shelter.”

Hannaford and the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery (DLL) recently welcomed the three community organizations to the St. Albans store for a celebratory check presentation.