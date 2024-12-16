 Skip to main content

Hannaford Donates Lottery Winnings to Vermont Community

Grocer uses commission from selling $6.27M winning ticket to support local nonprofits
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Hannaford Donation
Leaders from Hannaford Supermarkets and the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery have presented a $10,000 check to Martha’s Community Kitchen.

New England-based Hannaford Supermarkets will donate its $50,000 commission from selling a $6.27 million winning lottery ticket to three local nonprofit organizations focused on increasing access to food and shelter in Vermont’s St. Albans community.

The winning customer bought the Tri-State Megabucks ticket at the St. Albans Hannaford store in September.

“It’s always exciting to see one of our customers experience such good fortune, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by paying it forward to the St. Albans community,” said Melissa Roberge, director of operations for Hannaford Supermarkets. “We hope this donation will further the efforts of these critical community organizations to increase access to fresh, nutritious food and safe shelter.”

[RELATED: Progressive Grocer's Impact Awards Honorees Go Above and Beyond ESG Initiatives]

Hannaford and the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery (DLL) recently welcomed the three community organizations to the St. Albans store for a celebratory check presentation. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The local nonprofits receiving donations are as follows:

  • $10,000 to Martha’s Community Kitchen, which provides free nourishing meals to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity and homelessness.
  • $20,000 to Samaritan House, which provides emergency shelter and support services to people experiencing homelessness in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties.
  • $20,000 to the Vermont Coalition of Runaway and Homeless Youth, a statewide program at Elevate Youth Services, which creates a statewide safety net for youth in need by supporting a network of runaway and homeless youth programs throughout Vermont, including Northwestern Counseling and Support Services.

“On behalf of the DLL, I commend Hannaford Supermarkets for their commitment to supporting Vermont's local communities,” said Liquor and Lottery Commissioner Wendy Knight. “Hannaford's generosity in donating their Vermont Lottery commission will help provide essential access to safe housing, nourishment, and support for homeless youth in Franklin County.”  

Hannaford donates approximately $53 million annually across its five-state footprint, including 26 million pounds of food to hunger relief organizations.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates almost 190 stores, most with full-service pharmacies, in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds