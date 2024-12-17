Amazon Fresh Stores Add Art Installations to Celebrate Local Artists

Amazon Fresh has launched a nationwide initiative celebrating local artists, community and giving back during the holidays.

The new initiative, called “Joy is Shared,” highlights Amazon Fresh’s showcases of commissioned artwork from talented local artists in stores across Illinois, New Jersey, California, Pennsylvania, Washington state, and Virginia. As part of the initiative, Amazon Fresh has donated $25,000 to six local nonprofits in each state — $150,000 in total — that empower youth development through the arts.

[RELATED: Progressive Grocer's Impact Awards Honorees Go Above and Beyond ESG Initiatives]

“At Amazon Fresh, we’re all about making the holidays a little brighter for customers, and this year we’re bringing extra joy to our stores and our communities with festive holiday art displays,” said Claire Peters, VP of Amazon Fresh. “Through these unique art installations, an always great selection of seasonal favorites, and the everyday value and convenience our customers love, we’re transforming grocery shopping into a magical experience this holiday season. It’s been inspiring to work with talented artists across the country to see how they’ve expressed our theme of ‘Joy Is Shared’ and to give back to local arts organizations that foster creativity and inspiration in our communities.”

The artists helping to transform everyday grocery trips into joyful holiday experiences include: