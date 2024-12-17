Amazon Fresh Stores Add Art Installations to Celebrate Local Artists
Amazon Fresh has launched a nationwide initiative celebrating local artists, community and giving back during the holidays.
The new initiative, called “Joy is Shared,” highlights Amazon Fresh’s showcases of commissioned artwork from talented local artists in stores across Illinois, New Jersey, California, Pennsylvania, Washington state, and Virginia. As part of the initiative, Amazon Fresh has donated $25,000 to six local nonprofits in each state — $150,000 in total — that empower youth development through the arts.
“At Amazon Fresh, we’re all about making the holidays a little brighter for customers, and this year we’re bringing extra joy to our stores and our communities with festive holiday art displays,” said Claire Peters, VP of Amazon Fresh. “Through these unique art installations, an always great selection of seasonal favorites, and the everyday value and convenience our customers love, we’re transforming grocery shopping into a magical experience this holiday season. It’s been inspiring to work with talented artists across the country to see how they’ve expressed our theme of ‘Joy Is Shared’ and to give back to local arts organizations that foster creativity and inspiration in our communities.”
The artists helping to transform everyday grocery trips into joyful holiday experiences include:
- Cris Clapp Logan at Amazon Fresh Alexandria, Va.
- Don and Ryan Clark of Invisible Creature at Amazon Fresh Aurora, Wash.
- Spencer Gabor at Amazon Fresh Lodi, N.J.
- Eric Junker at Amazon Fresh Long Beach, Calif.
- Katie Lukes at Amazon Fresh Naperville, Ill.
- Jonathan Mandell at Amazon Fresh Oxford Valley, Pa.
The art will remain on display at each Amazon Fresh store through early January.
Amazon Fresh is donating $25,000 each to six nonprofits that empower youth development through the arts: Capitol Hill Arts Workshop in Washington, D.C.; Coyote Central in Washington state; Teen Arts in New Jersey; Able ARTS Work in California; KidsMatter in Illinois; and Art Goes to School in Pennsylvania.
These donations are in addition to Amazon Fresh’s partnership with Feeding America for a You Shop, We Give campaign — for every in-store purchase of select Amazon private label items, from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, Amazon Fresh will donate 10 cents to Feeding America in an effort to provide 2 million meals this holiday season.
Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.