Wegmans Enters Pittsburgh Market

An aerial rendering of the new Wegmans store in Cranberry Township, Pa.
While a timeline for construction and opening has not yet been determined, Wegmans’ new location will be part of the Cranberry Springs development, which includes commercial, residential, office and retail facilities. The Charter Luxury Homes and Metropolitan VI Apartments will provide modern living options tailored to a wide range of lifestyles, from upscale single-family homes to luxury apartments with premium amenities. Sippel also plans to add two Class A office buildings to the development, as well as other retail operations, including restaurants.
“Wegmans is known for its dedication to quality and community, and we know it will be a wonderful addition for both residents and visitors to Cranberry Springs,” said Sippel Enterprises LP Developer Gary Sippel.
“Cranberry Township is home to many exceptional businesses that enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. We are delighted that Wegmans has chosen Cranberry Township as its first location in the Pittsburgh area,” added Cranberry Township Manager Daniel Santoro.
Wegmans will hire 400 to 500 employees for the new store, with the majority hired locally. The regional grocer came in at No. 1 for the ninth year in a row on the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail List.
Family-owned Wegmans operates 111 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.