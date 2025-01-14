Wegmans Enters Pittsburgh Market

Wegmans plans to open its first store in the Pittsburgh region.

Wegmans Food Markets Inc. has released plans for a new Wegmans store in Cranberry Township, Pa. The store marks the company’s first entry into the Pittsburgh region.

“We’ve received thousands of requests for a Wegmans in the Pittsburgh region since opening our first Pennsylvania store over 30 years ago,” said Dan Aken, VP of real estate and store planning at Wegmans. “We’re excited to have finally found the right location to bring Wegmans to the Pittsburgh area.”

The new Wegmans will be located on 13 acres of land on Cool Springs Drive, adjacent to the UPMC Lemieux Sport Complex. At approximately 115,000 square feet, the store will feature traditional Wegmans departments, including an abundant produce department; a wide variety of seafood, meat, bakery, deli and cheese options; and a large selection of wine and beer.

Wegmans is working with Sippel Development Co. Inc., a site development contractor in Pittsburgh, on the project.