Wegmans Enters Pittsburgh Market

Regional grocer to open a new 115,000-square-foot store in Cranberry Township, Pa.
Marian Zboraj
Wegmans plans to open its first store in the Pittsburgh region.

Wegmans Food Markets Inc. has released plans for a new Wegmans store in Cranberry Township, Pa. The store marks the company’s first entry into the Pittsburgh region.

“We’ve received thousands of requests for a Wegmans in the Pittsburgh region since opening our first Pennsylvania store over 30 years ago,” said Dan Aken, VP of real estate and store planning at Wegmans. “We’re excited to have finally found the right location to bring Wegmans to the Pittsburgh area.”

The new Wegmans will be located on 13 acres of land on Cool Springs Drive, adjacent to the UPMC Lemieux Sport Complex. At approximately 115,000 square feet, the store will feature traditional Wegmans departments, including an abundant produce department; a wide variety of seafood, meat, bakery, deli and cheese options; and a large selection of wine and beer.

Wegmans is working with Sippel Development Co. Inc., a site development contractor in Pittsburgh, on the project. 

An aerial rendering of the new Wegmans store in Cranberry Township, Pa.

While a timeline for construction and opening has not yet been determined, Wegmans’ new location will be part of the Cranberry Springs development, which includes commercial, residential, office and retail facilities. The Charter Luxury Homes and Metropolitan VI Apartments will provide modern living options tailored to a wide range of lifestyles, from upscale single-family homes to luxury apartments with premium amenities. Sippel also plans to add two Class A office buildings to the development, as well as other retail operations, including restaurants.

“Wegmans is known for its dedication to quality and community, and we know it will be a wonderful addition for both residents and visitors to Cranberry Springs,” said Sippel Enterprises LP Developer Gary Sippel.

“Cranberry Township is home to many exceptional businesses that enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. We are delighted that Wegmans has chosen Cranberry Township as its first location in the Pittsburgh area,” added Cranberry Township Manager Daniel Santoro.

Wegmans will hire 400 to 500 employees for the new store, with the majority hired locally. The regional grocer came in at No. 1 for the ninth year in a row on the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail List

Family-owned Wegmans operates 111 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

