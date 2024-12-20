 Skip to main content

BJ’s Opens 40th Location in Florida

St. Johns club store is in the northeast corner of the Sunshine State
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
BJs Wholesale Club
BJ's is growing again in Florida with the opening of a new club location south of Jacksonville.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is on a roll. The club retailer, which gained grocery market share in both units and dollars during its recent third quarter, is growing again – this time in the Sunshine State. 

BJ’s newest club opens Dec. 20 in St. Johns, Fla., which is south of Jacksonville. Located at 115 Beachwalk Boulevard in the Beachwalk East Shopping Center, this marks BJ’s 40th club in Florida and the latest in a string of new openings. 

“We’re eager to bring our unbeatable value and convenience to St. Johns and the surrounding communities,” said Stephen Wolters, club manager. “BJ’s members save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day. We also look forward to being an active member of the community, making a positive difference as we take care of the families who depend on us.”

The St. Johns club features an on-site BJ’s Gas location, as well as fresh foods, produce, full-service deli items, fresh bakery goods, household essentials, home décor, pet supplies, toys, technology and more.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

BJ’s is partnering with Feeding Northeast Florida to donate unsold produce, meat, dairy and more each week. The company’s charitable foundation is also granting $15,000 to Feeding Northeast Florida to purchase new refrigeration units for two food pantries in St. Johns. Funding will also support the St. Johns County School District SnackPacks Program.

BJ's opened three new clubs and four new gas stations during its third quarter, ended Nov. 2, including one store in West Palm Beach, Fla., and another in Carmel, Ind., near Indianapolis.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 190-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds