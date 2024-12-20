BJ’s Opens 40th Location in Florida
BJ’s is partnering with Feeding Northeast Florida to donate unsold produce, meat, dairy and more each week. The company’s charitable foundation is also granting $15,000 to Feeding Northeast Florida to purchase new refrigeration units for two food pantries in St. Johns. Funding will also support the St. Johns County School District SnackPacks Program.
BJ's opened three new clubs and four new gas stations during its third quarter, ended Nov. 2, including one store in West Palm Beach, Fla., and another in Carmel, Ind., near Indianapolis.
Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 190-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.