BJ’s Opens 40th Location in Florida

BJ's is growing again in Florida with the opening of a new club location south of Jacksonville.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is on a roll. The club retailer, which gained grocery market share in both units and dollars during its recent third quarter, is growing again – this time in the Sunshine State.

BJ’s newest club opens Dec. 20 in St. Johns, Fla., which is south of Jacksonville. Located at 115 Beachwalk Boulevard in the Beachwalk East Shopping Center, this marks BJ’s 40th club in Florida and the latest in a string of new openings.

“We’re eager to bring our unbeatable value and convenience to St. Johns and the surrounding communities,” said Stephen Wolters, club manager. “BJ’s members save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day. We also look forward to being an active member of the community, making a positive difference as we take care of the families who depend on us.”

The St. Johns club features an on-site BJ’s Gas location, as well as fresh foods, produce, full-service deli items, fresh bakery goods, household essentials, home décor, pet supplies, toys, technology and more.