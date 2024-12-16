Save A Lot Finishing Refreshes in Chicago
According to the spokesperson, the two remaining locations operated by Yellow Banana, at 4439 W 63rd and a store in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood, will reopen in early 2025.
To mark the recent grand opening in the South Shore community, Save A Lot hosted six days of giveaways for the first 100 customers and offered coupons and gift cards.
Yellow Banana is owned by 127 Wall, a group co-founded by Michael Nance, Ademola Adewale-Sadik, Walker Brumskine and Joseph Canfield. The operating group runs nearly 40 stores in Chicago, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Jacksonville and Dallas.
The largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, Save A Lot has about 750 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Save A Lot among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024.