Save A Lot Finishing Refreshes in Chicago

Yellow Banana opens latest revamped site on city’s South Side
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Save A Lot South Shore
The six planned Save A Lot upgrades in Chicago's South and West Sides should be completed by early 2025.

The operators of Save A Lot stores in the Chicago market are on a roll. Ohio-based owner Yellow Banana recently held a grand opening for its latest location in the city’s South Shore community.

The unveiling of the store at 7240 S. Stony Island Avenue follows the reopening of other outposts this fall, including two other stores on the South Side, in the West Pullman and South Chicago neighborhoods, and one on the West Side, in the West Garfield Park community. As part of a $26.5 million investment in improving food security in underserved areas through six supermarket updates, Yellow Banana was supported by a $13.5 million grant bestowed by the City of Chicago in 2022. Third-party financing and tax credits helped facilitate the latest round of store updates, which had been delayed due to some logistical hiccups.

The markets feature physical improvements such as new lighting, flooring, equipment, signage and décor. Customers can also access a greater assortment of products, including fresh foods.

“While other grocers are exiting Chicago, Save A Lot and its local retail partners have been actively investing in Chicago stores and the communities that need us by taking the time and care need to remodel six stores on the South Side of Chicago to meet our high operational standards,” a Save A Lot spokesperson told Progressive Grocer. “Four of six stores slated for remodel have been reopened and completely updated, giving customers a first-rate shopping experience. Food access – and especially affordable grocery access – has been an issue for many Chicago residents for too long, and Save A Lot is proud to be able to provide access to fresh, high quality groceries at low prices to our customers across the city.”

According to the spokesperson, the two remaining locations operated by Yellow Banana, at 4439 W 63rd and a store in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood, will reopen in early 2025.

To mark the recent grand opening in the South Shore community, Save A Lot hosted six days of giveaways for the first 100 customers and offered coupons and gift cards. 

Yellow Banana is owned by 127 Wall, a group co-founded by Michael Nance, Ademola Adewale-Sadik, Walker Brumskine and Joseph Canfield. The operating group runs nearly 40 stores in Chicago, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Jacksonville and Dallas.

The largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, Save A Lot has about 750 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Save A Lot among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024

