Save A Lot Finishing Refreshes in Chicago

The operators of Save A Lot stores in the Chicago market are on a roll. Ohio-based owner Yellow Banana recently held a grand opening for its latest location in the city’s South Shore community.

The unveiling of the store at 7240 S. Stony Island Avenue follows the reopening of other outposts this fall, including two other stores on the South Side, in the West Pullman and South Chicago neighborhoods, and one on the West Side, in the West Garfield Park community. As part of a $26.5 million investment in improving food security in underserved areas through six supermarket updates, Yellow Banana was supported by a $13.5 million grant bestowed by the City of Chicago in 2022. Third-party financing and tax credits helped facilitate the latest round of store updates, which had been delayed due to some logistical hiccups.

The markets feature physical improvements such as new lighting, flooring, equipment, signage and décor. Customers can also access a greater assortment of products, including fresh foods.