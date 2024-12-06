Instacart SNAP Screener Helps Address Food Insecurity

Medical Home Network care teams are now able to determine SNAP eligibility, facilitate enrollment and show patients how to use benefits via Instacart.

Instacart has teamed up with Medical Home Network (MHN), which enables federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) across the United States to provide value-based care, to embed Instacart’s new SNAP eligibility screener in the MHNConnect care management platform. The aim of this move is to give care teams at MHN’s 80-plus partner FQHCs a tool within their current workflows to determine SNAP eligibility, facilitate enrollment and show patients how to use benefits via Instacart. FQHCs serve one in 11 Americans, among them millions living in low-income households facing food insecurity.

“By embedding the Instacart screener directly into MHNConnect, we aim to support care coordinators at FQHCs across the country in their extraordinary efforts to identify patients who are eligible for additional food assistance and ensure they have access to healthy food,” noted Cheryl Lulias, president and CEO of Chicago-based MHN.

The collaboration is an extension of an existing partnership between Instacart and Wellness West, a Chicago-based coalition of health and safety-net institutions, of which MHN is a founding member.