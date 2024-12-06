Instacart SNAP Screener Helps Address Food Insecurity
“Instacart is committed to breaking down barriers to accessing healthy and nutritious food via delivery to over 98% of U.S. households and via payment methods like EBT SNAP,” noted Sarah Mastrorocco, Instacart Health’s VP and general manager. “We are proud to partner with an organization like Medical Home Network (MHN) that shares our vision. With this new tool, MHN can better support front-line health care workers in connecting individuals eligible for SNAP benefits, enabling them to use SNAP to the fullest.”
“As the nation’s largest primary care network serving 32.5 million people nationwide, community health centers (CHCs) are committed to addressing food insecurity beyond the exam room walls,” said Kyu Rhee, MD, MPP, president and CEO of Bethesda, Md.-based National Association of Community Health Centers. “Food insecurity is a significant barrier to managing individual health and well-being, and America’s CHCs are committed to ensuring that healthy food options are convenient and accessible to everyone, no matter where they live. As we enter the holiday season and winter months, this work becomes even more critical. We are deeply grateful for our collaboration with Instacart and Medical Home Network to make this SNAP tool available to CHC care teams. We believe all CHCs will benefit from this program.”
San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 85,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Through Instacart Health, the company provides tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.