SNAP Shoppers Spend 32% More Than Non-SNAP Shoppers

Even with SNAP shoppers’ preference for name brands, co-promoting “occasion deals” encompassing both private and name brands can help increase basket sizes and provide more value to these households. Affordability remains a year-round priority for SNAP consumers, spotlighting their demand for accessible meal solutions.

For products or stores losing both dollars and trips, careful pricing strategies and precise timing of promotions are key to hang on to shopper loyalty. Categories gaining both dollars and units should incentivize purchasing several items through discounts and engage with shoppers via social media campaigns. Aligning local marketing efforts with payment schedules can further improve buy rates and frequency.

Meal and appliance ideas tailored to SNAP shoppers’ “just-in-time” buying habits will meet their need for convenience. Using U.S. Department of Agriculture SNAP education materials can help shoppers find cost-effective ways to maintain their well-being while controlling their budgets. By concentrating on the right assortment, pricing and store placement, retailers and brands can support SNAP consumers while uncovering significant growth opportunities in the food and beverage categories.

Additionally, a recent independent survey of SNAP consumers released by DoorDash found that grocery delivery increases access to nutritious food, saves time and makes it easier for consumers to buy affordable meals.

