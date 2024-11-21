 Skip to main content

Instacart 1st E-Grocery Platform to Introduce SNAP Eligibility Screener

Tool designed to help lower barriers to access, expand resources
A new tool offered by Instacart allows people across the country to quickly and anonymously check their eligibility for SNAP benefits in under 60 seconds.

Online grocery delivery platform Instacart has rolled out a Supplemental Nutrition Access Program (SNAP) eligibility screener on its EBT SNAP information page. The new tool, powered by Lake Bluff, Ill.-based Advocatia Solutions Inc., allows people across the country to quickly and anonymously check their eligibility for SNAP benefits in under 60 seconds and easily find relevant state resources to simplify enrollment. The launch marks the first time an online grocery platform has provided a SNAP screening tool to consumers. 

Millions of people throughout the United States have used their SNAP benefits to shop from the almost 180 national, regional and local retail banners and more than 30,000 stores that accept SNAP online via Instacart. The platform can connect more than 98% of households – including 95% of those in underserved areas – with grocers online. In 2023, Instacart became the first online grocery marketplace to offer online SNAP acceptance in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. 

“Everyone deserves access to fresh, nutritious food, and we’re committed to using the power of Instacart to break down barriers that too often stand in the way,” noted Dani Dudeck, chief corporate affairs officer at San Francisco-based Instacart. “With food insecurity at an all-time high in the U.S., affecting more than one in every eight people, it’s more important than ever to raise awareness of critical assistance programs like SNAP that can help families meet their needs. By introducing our SNAP eligibility screener, we’re making it simpler for families to find out if they qualify and take the first steps toward putting more food on their tables.”

Through Instacart Health, the company’s initiative to boost access to nutritious food, make healthy choices easier and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes, health care organizations can now recommend and use Instacart’s SNAP eligibility tool to support nutrition-insecure patients. 

Instacart first rolled out online SNAP acceptance in 2020 and spearheaded the retailer onboarding process with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service. Instacart offers SNAP recipients a discounted Instacart+ membership (50% off) with $0 delivery fees in as fast as 30 minutes on all orders over $35. 

Grocery technology company Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 85,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart. 

