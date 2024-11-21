Instacart 1st E-Grocery Platform to Introduce SNAP Eligibility Screener
Through Instacart Health, the company’s initiative to boost access to nutritious food, make healthy choices easier and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes, health care organizations can now recommend and use Instacart’s SNAP eligibility tool to support nutrition-insecure patients.
Instacart first rolled out online SNAP acceptance in 2020 and spearheaded the retailer onboarding process with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service. Instacart offers SNAP recipients a discounted Instacart+ membership (50% off) with $0 delivery fees in as fast as 30 minutes on all orders over $35.
Grocery technology company Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 85,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.