Instacart 1st E-Grocery Platform to Introduce SNAP Eligibility Screener

A new tool offered by Instacart allows people across the country to quickly and anonymously check their eligibility for SNAP benefits in under 60 seconds.

Online grocery delivery platform Instacart has rolled out a Supplemental Nutrition Access Program (SNAP) eligibility screener on its EBT SNAP information page. The new tool, powered by Lake Bluff, Ill.-based Advocatia Solutions Inc., allows people across the country to quickly and anonymously check their eligibility for SNAP benefits in under 60 seconds and easily find relevant state resources to simplify enrollment. The launch marks the first time an online grocery platform has provided a SNAP screening tool to consumers.

Millions of people throughout the United States have used their SNAP benefits to shop from the almost 180 national, regional and local retail banners and more than 30,000 stores that accept SNAP online via Instacart. The platform can connect more than 98% of households – including 95% of those in underserved areas – with grocers online. In 2023, Instacart became the first online grocery marketplace to offer online SNAP acceptance in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.