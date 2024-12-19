EXCLUSIVE: Foxtrot’s Big Plans for the Big D

Foxtrot is re-opening two stores in Dallas, on the heels of five re-openings in Chicago.

Coming off a series of re-openings in Chicago, Foxtrot Café and Market is back in its second market in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The upscale corner store and café is welcoming shoppers to two locations, at 3130 Knox St. and 6565 Hillcrest Ave. in Dallas, shortly after the holidays.

The January grand openings mark a return to the DFW region, where Foxtrot operated four stores before the retailer’s then-parent company, Outfox Hospitality, suddenly shut down and declared bankruptcy last spring. (Fallout from that abrupt closure continues, as the Illinois Department of Labor recently filed claims seeking back wages for former Outfox employees.)

Original founder Mike LaVitola revived the business under a new entity in September and subsequently reopened five stores in Chicago. Progressive Grocer recently connected with LaVitola to learn more about Foxtrot’s plans for the reentry into Dallas. As with the Windy City stores, the two revamped sites in Dallas will bring back several customer favorites and offer new items on the store shelves and café menu.

Progressive Grocer: Was getting back to Dallas always on the priority list? Why that market?

Mike LaVitola: Dallas is a vibrant and dynamic market that's perfectly suited for Foxtrot's innovative concept. The city boasts a rich tapestry of local makers, distinctive CPG products, and an adventurous spirit among consumers eager to explore fresh and exciting experiences. With co-founder Taylor Bloom being a proud Dallas native, his deep local ties played a pivotal role in shaping stores that authentically reflect the city's unique character and community.

PG: Are you revamping the menu to include different items at the café from the Chicago stores?

ML: Yes, the menu at the café is being refreshed to include a variety of new and exciting options while staying true to what our customers love. Alongside the reintroduction of fan-favorite gummies and gummy mixes, available in Chicago and Dallas, we're bringing expertly crafted market selections featuring standout products from local makers and trailblazing CPG brands. The café’s menu now includes fresh-made panini sandwiches, salads, and bowls for lunch, as well as an expanded breakfast taco selection, developed in collaboration with a local artisan. These new tacos—featuring borracha bean, brisket guisado, and grilled veggie options—are only available in out Dallas locations.