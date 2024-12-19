 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Foxtrot’s Big Plans for the Big D

Progressive Grocer talks with chairman Mike LaVitola about re-openings in Dallas
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Foxtrot Dallas
Foxtrot is re-opening two stores in Dallas, on the heels of five re-openings in Chicago.

Coming off a series of re-openings in Chicago, Foxtrot Café and Market is back in its second market in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The upscale corner store and café is welcoming shoppers to two locations, at 3130 Knox St. and 6565 Hillcrest Ave. in Dallas, shortly after the holidays.

The January grand openings mark a return to the DFW region, where Foxtrot operated four stores before the retailer’s then-parent company, Outfox Hospitality, suddenly shut down and declared bankruptcy last spring. (Fallout from that abrupt closure continues, as the Illinois Department of Labor recently filed claims seeking back wages for former Outfox employees.)

Original founder Mike LaVitola revived the business under a new entity in September and subsequently reopened five stores in Chicago. Progressive Grocer recently connected with LaVitola to learn more about Foxtrot’s plans for the reentry into Dallas. As with the Windy City stores, the two revamped sites in Dallas will bring back several customer favorites and offer new items on the store shelves and café menu.

Progressive Grocer: Was getting back to Dallas always on the priority list? Why that market? 

Mike LaVitola: Dallas is a vibrant and dynamic market that's perfectly suited for Foxtrot's innovative concept. The city boasts a rich tapestry of local makers, distinctive CPG products, and an adventurous spirit among consumers eager to explore fresh and exciting experiences. With co-founder Taylor Bloom being a proud Dallas native, his deep local ties played a pivotal role in shaping stores that authentically reflect the city's unique character and community.

PG: Are you revamping the menu to include different items at the café from the Chicago stores?  

ML: Yes, the menu at the café is being refreshed to include a variety of new and exciting options while staying true to what our customers love. Alongside the reintroduction of fan-favorite gummies and gummy mixes, available in Chicago and Dallas, we're bringing expertly crafted market selections featuring standout products from local makers and trailblazing CPG brands. The café’s menu now includes fresh-made panini sandwiches, salads, and bowls for lunch, as well as an expanded breakfast taco selection, developed in collaboration with a local artisan. These new tacos—featuring borracha bean, brisket guisado, and grilled veggie options—are only available in out Dallas locations.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

PG: What are some similarities and differences in the Chicago and DFW markets in terms of shopping needs and behaviors? 

ML: Chicago and Dallas both are fiercely proud of their local food scenes - and rightfully so! One of our favorite things is getting to introduce Chicago to the wonders of breakfast tacos and queso, and Dallas to some of our favorite local partners serving up delicacies like deep dish frozen pizza and giardiniera. The big differences we see are in things like wine - Dallas goes for bold cabs, while Chicago leans towards pinots. 

PG: How would you describe the local artisan/supplier scene in Dallas?  

ML: Really passionate, engaged, and eager to reach more customers!  Our store tastings are a blast - chefs, bakers, brewers, and founders use our space to sample out their latest and greatest, and it’s always a good time. From artisanal coffee roasters to gourmet food producers, the city offers a diverse range of options. We've had the privilege of building strong relationships with these local makers over the past five years, and we're excited to continue supporting their businesses and sharing their incredible products with our customers. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds