New Retail Concept Places Fermented Foods Front and Center

The Pickle Factory bills itself as “the ultimate destination for pickle enthusiasts and food lovers alike”
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
The Pickle Factory
Shai and Charlotte Tzabari, co-owners of Olive My Pickle, recently opened their new concept store called The Pickle Factory.

Column: Ahead of What's Next

 

There’s a brand-new retail concept in Jacksonville, Fla., and it’s showcasing pickles and other fermented foods. The Pickle Factory, which debuted Oct. 19 in the city’s Lakewood neighborhood, is the brainchild of Jacksonville-based brand Olive My Pickle, a company focused on small-batch fermentation.

“Olive My Pickle was founded as a farmers market business in 2010,” CEO Charlotte Tzabari, the company’s co-owner with her husband, Shai, tells Progressive Grocer. “In 2018, we set our sights on expanding into the online space, a process that took about two years to fully establish by 2020.”

From there, a brick-and-mortar store was the next step.

“For 14 years, Olive My Pickle has had the joy of hearing customers, both online and within the Jacksonville community, share their love for our pickles and fermented foods,” says Szabari. “When the opportunity arose to open a storefront at the property we’ve called home, we knew we wanted it to be more than just a retail space. We envisioned a pickle concept store — a destination that celebrates all things pickles, featuring our 40-plus products, as well as pickle-themed gifts, home decor, accessories and apparel.”

The Pickle Factory Jacksonville, Fla., Main Image
The Pickle Factory is located at 5913 St. Augustine Road in Jacksonville, Fla.’s Lakewood neighborhood.

‘Immsersive Shopping Experience’

That’s not all that the store offers, though.

“What sets The Pickle Factory apart is its immersive shopping experience that brings together food, education, community and creativity,” explains Tzabari, adding that “guests can sample products and learn about their ingredients, flavors and stories from our team. Through interactive workshops like Pickle Making 101, How to Build the Perfect Charcuterie Board and Gut Healthy Cooking, the community can gain new skills and knowledge while deepening their connection to healthy eating. More than just a store, The Pickle Factory is a vibrant hub where guests are invited to shop, engage, learn and celebrate everything pickles in a fun, welcoming atmosphere.”

Asked about recruiting staffers for the store, she notes: “We have an incredible team at Olive My Pickle, and many of them have raised their hand and are interested in being our foundational store staff at The Pickle Factory. Our current team are not only experts in Olive My Pickle products, they are also the best people to represent our brand and values to the customer community.”

Now that The Pickle Factory is open, are there any plans to expand its offerings beyond its current assortment? “Our best ideas have always come from customers, and we’re counting on our community to let us know how we can continue to innovate new products and bring new and fresh pickle products to the market,” answers Tzabari. 

Meanwhile, those outside the Jacksonville area who want to experience an in-store pickle paradise have reason to be hopeful. “The love of pickles, and a store that celebrates that, is an idea that would succeed anywhere,” asserts Tzabari. “We built our headquarter stores with the franchise business model in mind.  

