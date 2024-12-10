 Skip to main content

BrightFarms Opens 1st Texas Greenhouse

1.5M-square-foot facility in Lorena will produce 25M salads for local residents
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
BrightFarms Texas Main Image
A Lorena, Texas, facility is the second of three regional hubs that indoor-farming company BrightFarms is opening this year.

Indoor-farming company BrightFarms has opened its first greenhouse in the state of Texas, bringing its fresh, locally grown leafy greens to the South Central and Southwest regions for the first time. On the heels of the recent unveiling of its Illinois greenhouse, the Lorena, Texas, facility is the second of three regional hubs that the company is opening this year. 

“Texans deserve the freshest, highest-quality produce, and we’re thrilled to deliver just that,” said Steve Platt, CEO of Irvington, N.Y.-based BrightFarms. “With our greenhouse expertise and cutting-edge technology, we’re bringing year-round access to fresh greens to the Lone Star State. As proud members of the GO TEXAN Program, we’re committed to not only providing top-tier produce, but also supporting the growth of Texas agriculture.”

[RELATED: Gotham Greens Puts Down Roots in DFW]

The Lorena greenhouse, which will cover 1.5 million square feet upon completion, features such cutting-edge cooling technology as KUBO’s Ultra-Clima system, enabling optimal growing conditions year-round. The new facility will also provide the area with more than 250 jobs offering competitive benefits.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome BrightFarms into our community, creating jobs and bringing fresh, locally grown produce right here to Lorena,” said Lorena Mayor Tommy Ross. “Their commitment to innovative agriculture practices not only drives economic development, but also ensures that Texans have access to fresh, healthy greens grown right in their backyard.”

“Cox Farms is building a leading indoor-farming company in North America, and BrightFarms, one of our brands, reflects that commitment,” said Steve Bradley, president of Cox Farms, a business entity of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises, which fully acquired BrightFarms in 2021. “With the opening of our new greenhouse in Texas, we are taking another significant step toward securing a sustainable food supply. This milestone reinforces Cox’s investment of over $2 billion in sustainable businesses and technologies, ensuring healthy, responsibly grown produce for generations to come.”

Cox Farms, Cox Enterprises’ venture into controlled-environment agriculture, became North America’s largest greenhouse operator in November 2024, surpassing 700 acres across its brands, BrightFarms and Kingsville, Ontario-based Mucci Farms. With the ability to expand to nearly 100 acres, BrightFarms’ new greenhouses in Texas, Illinois, and Georgia will permit the company to reach more than two-thirds of the U.S. population.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds