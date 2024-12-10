BrightFarms Opens 1st Texas Greenhouse

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome BrightFarms into our community, creating jobs and bringing fresh, locally grown produce right here to Lorena,” said Lorena Mayor Tommy Ross. “Their commitment to innovative agriculture practices not only drives economic development, but also ensures that Texans have access to fresh, healthy greens grown right in their backyard.”

“Cox Farms is building a leading indoor-farming company in North America, and BrightFarms, one of our brands, reflects that commitment,” said Steve Bradley, president of Cox Farms, a business entity of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises, which fully acquired BrightFarms in 2021. “With the opening of our new greenhouse in Texas, we are taking another significant step toward securing a sustainable food supply. This milestone reinforces Cox’s investment of over $2 billion in sustainable businesses and technologies, ensuring healthy, responsibly grown produce for generations to come.”

Cox Farms, Cox Enterprises’ venture into controlled-environment agriculture, became North America’s largest greenhouse operator in November 2024, surpassing 700 acres across its brands, BrightFarms and Kingsville, Ontario-based Mucci Farms. With the ability to expand to nearly 100 acres, BrightFarms’ new greenhouses in Texas, Illinois, and Georgia will permit the company to reach more than two-thirds of the U.S. population.