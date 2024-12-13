 Skip to main content

The Avocado Boom Continues

Avocado Institute of Mexico affirms higher import trends ahead of possible North American tariffs
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Avocado board
Per capita avocado consumption keeps rising and is now at 9.2 pounds.

To borrow a produce term, the demand for avocadoes in the United States. keeps growing. According to the Avocado Institute of Mexico’s recently released 2023-2034 economic report compiled with researchers at Texas A&M University, more than 2.4 billion pounds of Mexican Hass avocadoes were imported into the United States from July 2023 to June 2024. During that time span, per capita consumption hit 9.2 pounds and household penetration reached about 70%.

“Avocado imports from Mexico to the United States are a growth engine that delivers economic output, jobs and trade benefits for both countries,” said Ana Ambrosi, senior director of corporate communications and public relations for Avocadoes From Mexico (AFM), during a recent webinar on the report’s findings. 

To her point, the surge in popularity has been a boon to those who produce and purvey avocadoes. The report shows that the imports were equivalent to $7.5 billion in U.S. economic output and that the trade relationship grew that economic output by 340% over the past decade.

To be sure, the trade relationship between Mexico and the United States has been a focus of attention lately, with the idea of North American tariffs floated by the incoming Trump Administration. That has yet to play out, but avocado producers are keeping close tabs on the situation. 

“Because of our affiliation with the USDA, we can’t comment on the possibility of tariffs but I can say that this is a very positive story of how trade really works for both countries and how communities in both countries benefit from trade and collaboration between the U.S. and Mexico and, in particular, between the association of growers and packers that export in Mexico and the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association,” Ambrosi remarked.  

Ron Campbell, executive director of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), also understored the importance of the industry and its ties in a separate statement. “The new data validates the positive economic impact spurred by Americans’ embrace of the fruit, the mutually beneficial relationship between our two countries, and the importance of maintaining strong trade ties,” he declared. “The avocado industry is a source of employment and economic value, and we are committed to continue working with our partners in both countries to ensure the sustainable and responsible growth of this industry.”

In addition to increased demand and demonstrated economic benefits, the new report uncovered other interesting data related to avocado production and consumption:

  • From July 2023-June 2024, imports of Mexican Hass avocadoes contributed $2.5 billion in U.S. labor income from more than 42,000 U.S. jobs for American workers.
  • In turn, Hass avocados imported to the United States over the past fiscal year led to a $6 billion economic output in Mexico.
  • Currently, there are about 35,000 avocado growers in Mexico, most of whom grow the fruits on small family farms.
  • Together, California and Texas accounted for about 20% of the total U.S. economic output in the past year with $965.2 million and $468.7 million, respectively.
  • About 8 out of 10 avocadoes in the United States come from Mexico.

“Mexico is the only country in the world that currently meets America’s ever-growing demand. It’s an economic win-win, but it’s also a win for the U.S. consumer who gets the best quality avocado in the U.S. In two to five days, you can be in New York eating an avocado grown in Mexico. It’s really the proximity that allows this trade to flow,” Ambrosi said.

The Avocado Institute was created by the parent organizations of AFM, the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM) and MHAIA. Based in Irving, Texas, Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the MHAIA, formed for advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. 

