The Avocado Boom Continues

To be sure, the trade relationship between Mexico and the United States has been a focus of attention lately, with the idea of North American tariffs floated by the incoming Trump Administration. That has yet to play out, but avocado producers are keeping close tabs on the situation.

“Because of our affiliation with the USDA, we can’t comment on the possibility of tariffs but I can say that this is a very positive story of how trade really works for both countries and how communities in both countries benefit from trade and collaboration between the U.S. and Mexico and, in particular, between the association of growers and packers that export in Mexico and the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association,” Ambrosi remarked.

Ron Campbell, executive director of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), also understored the importance of the industry and its ties in a separate statement. “The new data validates the positive economic impact spurred by Americans’ embrace of the fruit, the mutually beneficial relationship between our two countries, and the importance of maintaining strong trade ties,” he declared. “The avocado industry is a source of employment and economic value, and we are committed to continue working with our partners in both countries to ensure the sustainable and responsible growth of this industry.”

In addition to increased demand and demonstrated economic benefits, the new report uncovered other interesting data related to avocado production and consumption:

From July 2023-June 2024, imports of Mexican Hass avocadoes contributed $2.5 billion in U.S. labor income from more than 42,000 U.S. jobs for American workers.

In turn, Hass avocados imported to the United States over the past fiscal year led to a $6 billion economic output in Mexico.

Currently, there are about 35,000 avocado growers in Mexico, most of whom grow the fruits on small family farms.

Together, California and Texas accounted for about 20% of the total U.S. economic output in the past year with $965.2 million and $468.7 million, respectively.

About 8 out of 10 avocadoes in the United States come from Mexico.

“Mexico is the only country in the world that currently meets America’s ever-growing demand. It’s an economic win-win, but it’s also a win for the U.S. consumer who gets the best quality avocado in the U.S. In two to five days, you can be in New York eating an avocado grown in Mexico. It’s really the proximity that allows this trade to flow,” Ambrosi said.

The Avocado Institute was created by the parent organizations of AFM, the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM) and MHAIA. Based in Irving, Texas, Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the MHAIA, formed for advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico.