Weis Markets Names COO

Weis Markets, Inc. has promoted Bob Gleeson to chief operating officer.

As COO, Gleeson will oversee the Mid-Atlantic food retailer’s merchandising, marketing, advertising, store operations, information technology, asset protection and pharmacy departments. He will also have oversight of the supply chain departments including distribution, transportation and manufacturing. Gleeson will continue to report to Jonathan H. Weis, chairman, president and CEO of Weis Markets, Inc.

Gleeson joined the company in 2018 and was promoted to VP of fresh merchandising in July 2019. He was promoted again in March 2021 to SVP of merchandising and marketing. Earlier in his 32-year career, he worked in increasingly senior leadership positions, including VP of center store, SVP of merchandising, and division president for SuperValu.

In its most recent financial quarter, Weis Markets reported net sales of $1.19 billion, a 2.2% increase from last year. Its third quarter ended Sept. 28 also revealed comparable-store sales, excluding fuel, increased 3.0% on an individual year-over-year basis and increased 4.1% on a two-year stacked basis. Weis attributed its solid Q3 results to its loyalty marketing program and continuing investments in its Low, Low Price program.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.