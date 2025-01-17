Former Walmart Chief Merchandising Officer Now on RJW Logistics Group’s Board of Directors

RJW Logistics Group, a provider of retail logistics solutions for consumer packaged goods companies, has appointed Scott McCall, former chief merchandising officer at Walmart, to its board of directors. McCall will play a major role in supporting RJW’s strategic initiatives and ramping up its growth.

During his 30 years at Walmart, McCall rose steadily through the ranks before becoming chief merchandising officer. In that position, he led merchandising activities across all categories, including stores and digital e-commerce. Over the course of his career, McCall held such roles as SVP of consumables, health and wellness, electronics, media, gaming, toys and home; VP of toys, hardware; and a buyer in lawn and garden.

“RJW Logistics Group’s commitment to innovation, delivering industry-leading performance and driving supplier growth sets the company apart,” said McCall. “I’m thrilled to join its board of directors at such a pivotal time and look forward to playing a key role in strategic initiatives that enable the company to realize its growth potential and move the retail logistics industry forward.”