Former Walmart Chief Merchandising Officer Now on RJW Logistics Group’s Board of Directors

Scott McCall brings decades of experience to position
Scott McCall

RJW Logistics Group, a provider of retail logistics solutions for consumer packaged goods companies, has appointed Scott McCall, former chief merchandising officer at Walmart, to its board of directors. McCall will play a major role in supporting RJW’s strategic initiatives and ramping up its growth. 

During his 30 years at Walmart, McCall rose steadily through the ranks before becoming chief merchandising officer. In that position, he led merchandising activities across all categories, including stores and digital e-commerce. Over the course of his career, McCall held such roles as SVP of consumables, health and wellness, electronics, media, gaming, toys and home; VP of toys, hardware; and a buyer in lawn and garden.

“RJW Logistics Group’s commitment to innovation, delivering industry-leading performance and driving supplier growth sets the company apart,” said McCall. “I’m thrilled to join its board of directors at such a pivotal time and look forward to playing a key role in strategic initiatives that enable the company to realize its growth potential and move the retail logistics industry forward.”

“It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Scott McCall to our board of directors,” said Kevin Williamson, CEO of Romeoville, N.J.-based RJW. “Scott’s extensive retail and management experience will help RJW continue to innovate and deliver even greater value to CPG brands and the retailers they serve.”

“Scott McCall’s appointment to RJW’s board of directors marks a significant step for the company,” said Blake Gottesman, managing director at Boston-based private equity firm Berkshire Partners, which recently made a strategic investment in RJW. “Scott has a wealth of knowledge about merchandising and retailers. His insights will play a key role in keeping RJW at the forefront of the retail consolidation industry.” 

In 2024, RJW was named among Progressive Grocer’s Impact Awards recipients for its achievements in sustainability/resource conservation. 

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

