Former Walmart Chief Merchandising Officer Now on RJW Logistics Group’s Board of Directors
“It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Scott McCall to our board of directors,” said Kevin Williamson, CEO of Romeoville, N.J.-based RJW. “Scott’s extensive retail and management experience will help RJW continue to innovate and deliver even greater value to CPG brands and the retailers they serve.”
“Scott McCall’s appointment to RJW’s board of directors marks a significant step for the company,” said Blake Gottesman, managing director at Boston-based private equity firm Berkshire Partners, which recently made a strategic investment in RJW. “Scott has a wealth of knowledge about merchandising and retailers. His insights will play a key role in keeping RJW at the forefront of the retail consolidation industry.”
In 2024, RJW was named among Progressive Grocer’s Impact Awards recipients for its achievements in sustainability/resource conservation.
Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.