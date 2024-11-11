Hy-Vee Enhances Supply Chain Execution and Inventory

The results are in for Hy-Vee Inc.’s successful deployment of Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System (WMS), Transportation Management System (TMS), and Demand Forecasting and Inventory Optimization (DFIO) to operate a high-performing distribution network, with the aims of driving business results and customer satisfaction.

In collaboration with Manhattan, Hy-Vee has optimized its entire distribution and transportation network. Manhattan’s solutions have helped the Midwestern grocer advance operations, streamline case and pallet interaction, and ensure a seamless and expedited flow of product from inbound receipt to outbound delivery. Manhattan’s WMS has enabled Hy-Vee to boost slotting and overall warehouse efficiency, which has led to improved productivity at its three main warehouses over the past year.

Hy-Vee’s inbound and outbound transportation runs on Manhattan’s TMS, ensuring maximum cube use on outbound loads, and better backhaul management. With Manhattan’s truck routing, Hy-Vee has been able to plan routes more efficiently for the thousands of miles it covers, resulting in an improvement in on-time deliveries. The grocer also fully leverages the solution’s advanced cross-docking functionality to efficiently transfer goods from inbound to outbound trucks in the warehouse.

[RELATED: Giant Eagle’s Distribution Ops Now Powered by Manhattan Active Warehouse Management]