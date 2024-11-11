 Skip to main content

Hy-Vee Enhances Supply Chain Execution and Inventory

Grocer adopts several Manhattan Associates solutions to drive business results, customer satisfaction
In collaboration with Manhattan Associates, Hy-Vee has optimized its entire distribution and transportation network.

The results are in for Hy-Vee Inc.’s successful deployment of Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System (WMS), Transportation Management System (TMS), and Demand Forecasting and Inventory Optimization (DFIO) to operate a high-performing distribution network, with the aims of driving business results and customer satisfaction. 

In collaboration with Manhattan, Hy-Vee has optimized its entire distribution and transportation network. Manhattan’s solutions have helped the Midwestern grocer advance operations, streamline case and pallet interaction, and ensure a seamless and expedited flow of product from inbound receipt to outbound delivery. Manhattan’s WMS has enabled Hy-Vee to boost slotting and overall warehouse efficiency, which has led to improved productivity at its three main warehouses over the past year.

Hy-Vee’s inbound and outbound transportation runs on Manhattan’s TMS, ensuring maximum cube use on outbound loads, and better backhaul management. With Manhattan’s truck routing, Hy-Vee has been able to plan routes more efficiently for the thousands of miles it covers, resulting in an improvement in on-time deliveries. The grocer also fully leverages the solution’s advanced cross-docking functionality to efficiently transfer goods from inbound to outbound trucks in the warehouse.

Hy-Vee also uses Manhattan’s DFIO to better plan and predict future demand. This application played a key role in helping the grocer deal with market uncertainties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Manhattan’s machine-learning capability also helped Hy-Vee to distinguish between regular ongoing product demand and the unusual demand spikes caused by the pandemic, permitting the company to create precise forecasts and make wiser purchasing decisions.

“Manhattan’s WMS, TMS and DFIO solutions have transformed our supply chain operations, enabling us to meet the evolving demands of our customers,” noted Matt Beenblossom, Hy-Vee’s SVP of distribution. "Manhattan’s end-to-end supply chain solutions have also allowed us to grow significantly while maximizing efficiencies within our existing network.”

“Hy-Vee’s successful deployment of our comprehensive supply chain solutions underscores the power of a unified system,” added Stewart Gantt, EVP of professional services at Atlanta-based Manhattan. “By automating both planning and execution, Hy-Vee has achieved remarkable efficiency gains and improved service levels, setting a new benchmark for supply chain excellence.”

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has more than 75,000 employees and is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

