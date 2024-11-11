Hy-Vee Enhances Supply Chain Execution and Inventory
Hy-Vee also uses Manhattan’s DFIO to better plan and predict future demand. This application played a key role in helping the grocer deal with market uncertainties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Manhattan’s machine-learning capability also helped Hy-Vee to distinguish between regular ongoing product demand and the unusual demand spikes caused by the pandemic, permitting the company to create precise forecasts and make wiser purchasing decisions.
“Manhattan’s WMS, TMS and DFIO solutions have transformed our supply chain operations, enabling us to meet the evolving demands of our customers,” noted Matt Beenblossom, Hy-Vee’s SVP of distribution. "Manhattan’s end-to-end supply chain solutions have also allowed us to grow significantly while maximizing efficiencies within our existing network.”
“Hy-Vee’s successful deployment of our comprehensive supply chain solutions underscores the power of a unified system,” added Stewart Gantt, EVP of professional services at Atlanta-based Manhattan. “By automating both planning and execution, Hy-Vee has achieved remarkable efficiency gains and improved service levels, setting a new benchmark for supply chain excellence.”
Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has more than 75,000 employees and is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.