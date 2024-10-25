Giant Eagle’s Distribution Ops Now Powered by Manhattan Active Warehouse Management

Built entirely from microservices, Manhattan Active Warehouse Management is the first cloud-native WMS that unifies every aspect of distribution planning and execution, with the aim of providing unprecedented supply chain speed, agility and ease of use.

“We are honored to extend our successful partnership with Giant Eagle and are thrilled to power their distribution centers with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management,” noted Stewart Gantt, Manhattan’s EVP of professional services. “The cloud-native system gives them the ability to scale operations, as well as continuous access to the latest innovations in distribution. It’s exciting to see Giant Eagle taking advantage of the new quarterly capabilities to drive even greater business value.”

Additionally, Giant Eagle recently adopted Manhattan Active Transportation Management to extend this visibility and control to its logistics operations. Manhattan Active TM is the industry’s fastest shipment planning engine, equipped with advanced multi-modal, self-configuring, and self-tuning intelligence, and continuous optimization. By combining Manhattan Active WM with Manhattan Active TM, Giant Eagle will be able to optimize distribution, transportation, labor and automation within a single, cloud-native application.

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle has more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The food retailer is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top Regional Retailers.