Giant Eagle’s Distribution Ops Now Powered by Manhattan Active Warehouse Management

Solution goes live at 3 of grocer’s distribution centers
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Giant Eagle Website Main Image
Giant Eagle's move to Manhattan Associates' cloud-native WMS is said to be going smoothly, with each implementation completed faster than the previous one.

Giant Eagle has deployed Manhattan Active Warehouse Management (WM), a cloud-native, evergreen and extensible warehouse management solution, at three of its distribution centers, transitioning from an on-premise Manhattan WMS to Manhattan Active Warehouse Management. The grocer plans to shift its remaining four distribution centers to the solution by August 2025. 

According to Atlanta-based Manhattan Associates Inc., the supermarket chain’s move to a cloud-native WMS is going smoothly, with each implementation completed faster than the previous one. Manhattan worked with Giant Eagle to minimize disruption to the business and return the facilities to their prior production levels within days of going live with the new system. 

“What I love most about Manhattan Active Warehouse Management is that we’ll never need to upgrade again,” said Dan Kapalko, Giant Eagle’s senior director of technology systems. “Plus, the ability to get new features and functionality every quarter is invaluable. We’ve already received several of these quarterly releases, and many of the new features, like the shipment progress screen, have become essential tools used by our team members every day in our three live warehouses. This continuous stream of enhancements gives us a competitive advantage, without the cost and disruption of a traditional upgrade.”

Built entirely from microservices, Manhattan Active Warehouse Management is the first cloud-native WMS that unifies every aspect of distribution planning and execution, with the aim of providing unprecedented supply chain speed, agility and ease of use.

“We are honored to extend our successful partnership with Giant Eagle and are thrilled to power their distribution centers with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management,” noted Stewart Gantt, Manhattan’s EVP of professional services. “The cloud-native system gives them the ability to scale operations, as well as continuous access to the latest innovations in distribution. It’s exciting to see Giant Eagle taking advantage of the new quarterly capabilities to drive even greater business value.” 

Additionally, Giant Eagle recently adopted Manhattan Active Transportation Management to extend this visibility and control to its logistics operations. Manhattan Active TM is the industry’s fastest shipment planning engine, equipped with advanced multi-modal, self-configuring, and self-tuning intelligence, and continuous optimization. By combining Manhattan Active WM with Manhattan Active TM, Giant Eagle will be able to optimize distribution, transportation, labor and automation within a single, cloud-native application.

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle has more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The food retailer is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top Regional Retailers.

