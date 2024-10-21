Wakefern Details Gains at Annual Meeting
Of the Di Bruno acquisition, Stigers said: “This new venture represents a tremendous opportunity for Wakefern as we look to expand the distribution of these delicious and distinct groceries nationally through a dedicated sales team.”
McMenamin welcomed third-generation grocer and Di Bruno family member Emilio Mignucci during the meeting. Mignucci has joined the Wakefern team as a VP to help position the Di Bruno brand for future growth.
Also at the meeting, McMenamin presented the Chairman’s Award to former Wakefern Chairman Joseph Colalillo. President of the ShopRite of Hunterdon County, which has five ShopRite stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Colalillo was the co-op’s chairman for nearly two decades before being succeeded by McMenamin last year.
“Joe served this cooperative with pride, distinction and integrity – always working tirelessly for our team members and all the stakeholders in our cooperative,” noted McMenamin. “We thank him for his 18 years of distinguished leadership as chairman. He’s made Wakefern stronger and better through his guidance and friendship.”
Wakefern shareholders elected to the board of directors at the meeting were McMenamin as chairman, Larri Wolfson and Dominick J. Romano as vice chairmen, Nicholas Sumas as treasurer, Lawrence Inserra Jr. and Neil Greenstein as assistant treasurers, Richard Saker as secretary, and Ned Gladstein, Shawn Ravitz and Marshall Klein as assistant secretaries. Stigers was also named president.
Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises 45 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros.banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.