Wakefern Details Gains at Annual Meeting

At its annual meeting, Wakefern President Mike Stigers discussed the company’s ongoing advancements in technology, e-commerce and own brands to elevate the customer shopping experience.

At Wakefern Food Corp.’s annual shareholders’ meeting, held Oct. 17 at the Hilton in Parsippany, N.J., Chairman Sean McMenamin noted that innovation and a steadfast commitment to customers and community have positioned the country’s largest retailer-owned cooperative for future success and growth.

At the meeting, Wakefern leadership reported on the 2024 fiscal year and how the cooperative and its family-owned supermarkets marked 78 years in business by laying the groundwork for an even more successful future. Wakefern logged retail sales of $20.1 billion for the 52-week fiscal year ending Sept. 28, a 2.2% rise from the prior year. Further, co-op members opened four ShopRite stores and one The Fresh Grocer – the first store under that banner in New York – during the same period. Wakefern also acquired Philadelphia-based Di Bruno Bros.’ portfolio of specialty products distributed to wholesale and retail customers.

“There is excitement we can all feel in the air with what’s happening at Wakefern right now, and the possibilities of what we can achieve together,” McMenamin told the audience of shareholders, store management and staff, including thousands of teammates watching the live broadcast of the meeting. “I think that excitement comes from the fact that we have a bold plan for growth, and we are embracing our brand and legacy as the trusted neighborhood grocer.”

“That pioneering spirit that drove this cooperative in the beginning will drive us into the future,” observed Wakefern President Mike Stigers. “We are putting in place an exciting new strategy that will help our family-owned businesses grow and continue to serve their customers and communities.”

McMenamin and Stigers went on discuss the company’s ongoing advancements in technology, e-commerce and own brands to elevate the customer shopping experience along with opportunities for Wakefern’s seven supermarket banners: ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and newly acquired Di Bruno Bros.