 Skip to main content

Mars Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Alistair Child succeeds Barry Parkin, who is retiring
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Mars Inc. Alistair Child Main Image
Alistair Child

Mars Inc. has revealed that Alastair Child, currently the company’s VP of global sustainability, Mars Snacking, has been appointed the new chief sustainability officer, Mars Inc., effective Feb. 3. In his new role, Child will develop the overall Mars sustainability agenda, guiding the company on its path to net zero emissions as part of the company’s wider Sustainable in a Generation Plan. He will head a team of 30 sustainability leaders and experts in the areas of climate, coral restoration, community, packaging, data and analytics. Child will report to Andy Pharoah, VP corporate affairs and sustainability and a member of the Mars leadership team. 

Throughout a career spanning more than two decades, Child has earned a reputation for top performance while demonstrating his passion for sustainability. Over the past seven years, he played a key role in Mars Snacking, furthering a strategy to establish sustainability across the enterprise. During Child’s time at Mars Snacking, the division made meaningful strides in its deforestation-free palm oil and pulp and paper supply chains, doubled incomes for mint farmers in northern India, led a wide variety of sustainable packaging innovations such as paper-wrapped bars, and helped Mars decouple greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions from growth with programs like the Moo’ving Dairy Forward initiative.

[RELATED: Mars Makes Strategic Leadership Moves at Food & Nutrition Business]

“Alastair has established himself as a strong, well-respected leader,” noted Pharoah. “He brings a wealth of experience to the role and will play a key part in ensuring sustainability is integrated into every aspect of our business to help us build the world we want tomorrow.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“It’s an honor to take on this role,” said Child. “With average global temperatures exceeding 1.5 °C above preindustrial levels for the first time in 2024, it is imperative that we continue to perform on our promises and in doing so prove that sustainability is good for business. I look forward to collaborating with our partners, associates and stakeholders to ensure we continue to grow responsibly.”

Child succeeds outgoing Chief Procurement and Sustainability Officer Barry Parkin, who will retire in March after four decades at Mars. Parkin joined the company in 1985 and over the course of his career held roles across the commercial, engineering, business development, supply chain, HR and sourcing functions. He was also instrumental in the creation of the Mars Sustainable in a Generation Plan and a thought leader for the Mars Net Zero Roadmap. Parkin’s post-retirement plans include sailing around the world. 

The Net Zero Roadmap has enabled Mars to build a plan to slash full value chain emissions in half by 2030 in its bid to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. The company has already achieved 16% absolute reductions in GHG emissions in 2023, against a 2015 baseline, across its full value chain.

Employing 150,000 associates, McLean, Va.-based Mars Inc. produces some of the world’s best-known brands, including Royal Canin, Pedigree, Whiskas, Cesar, Dove, Extra, M&M's, Snickers, and Ben’s Original. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds