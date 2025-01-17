Mars Names Chief Sustainability Officer
“It’s an honor to take on this role,” said Child. “With average global temperatures exceeding 1.5 °C above preindustrial levels for the first time in 2024, it is imperative that we continue to perform on our promises and in doing so prove that sustainability is good for business. I look forward to collaborating with our partners, associates and stakeholders to ensure we continue to grow responsibly.”
Child succeeds outgoing Chief Procurement and Sustainability Officer Barry Parkin, who will retire in March after four decades at Mars. Parkin joined the company in 1985 and over the course of his career held roles across the commercial, engineering, business development, supply chain, HR and sourcing functions. He was also instrumental in the creation of the Mars Sustainable in a Generation Plan and a thought leader for the Mars Net Zero Roadmap. Parkin’s post-retirement plans include sailing around the world.
The Net Zero Roadmap has enabled Mars to build a plan to slash full value chain emissions in half by 2030 in its bid to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. The company has already achieved 16% absolute reductions in GHG emissions in 2023, against a 2015 baseline, across its full value chain.
Employing 150,000 associates, McLean, Va.-based Mars Inc. produces some of the world’s best-known brands, including Royal Canin, Pedigree, Whiskas, Cesar, Dove, Extra, M&M's, Snickers, and Ben’s Original.