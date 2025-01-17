Mars Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Mars Inc. has revealed that Alastair Child, currently the company’s VP of global sustainability, Mars Snacking, has been appointed the new chief sustainability officer, Mars Inc., effective Feb. 3. In his new role, Child will develop the overall Mars sustainability agenda, guiding the company on its path to net zero emissions as part of the company’s wider Sustainable in a Generation Plan. He will head a team of 30 sustainability leaders and experts in the areas of climate, coral restoration, community, packaging, data and analytics. Child will report to Andy Pharoah, VP corporate affairs and sustainability and a member of the Mars leadership team.

Throughout a career spanning more than two decades, Child has earned a reputation for top performance while demonstrating his passion for sustainability. Over the past seven years, he played a key role in Mars Snacking, furthering a strategy to establish sustainability across the enterprise. During Child’s time at Mars Snacking, the division made meaningful strides in its deforestation-free palm oil and pulp and paper supply chains, doubled incomes for mint farmers in northern India, led a wide variety of sustainable packaging innovations such as paper-wrapped bars, and helped Mars decouple greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions from growth with programs like the Moo’ving Dairy Forward initiative.

“Alastair has established himself as a strong, well-respected leader,” noted Pharoah. “He brings a wealth of experience to the role and will play a key part in ensuring sustainability is integrated into every aspect of our business to help us build the world we want tomorrow.”