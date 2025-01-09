Walmart to Miss 2 Climate Change Targets
“While we continue to work towards our goals, progress depends on many factors outside our control, including public policy, emergence and cost-effectiveness of low carbon technologies, and broad sectoral transitions in energy systems, transportation, materials, and agriculture,” the retailer stated.
Walmart noted that it continues to expand its onsite and offsite renewable energy portfolio, with 48% of global electricity needs supplied by renewable sources in 2023, which is line with targets. The company expects to power all of its global operations with renewable sources by 2035.
In another positive development, Walmart said it achieved its Project Gigaton goal six years early, with suppliers reporting projects that are expected to exceed 1 billion metric tons of cumulative emissions reduced, avoided, or sequestered in global value chains by 2030. (The initiative aims to reduce or avoid one gigaton, or 1 billion metric tons, of greenhouse gas emissions from the global value chain by 2030.)
Walmart said it will continue to prioritize reductions in value chain emissions, including through the continuation of Project Gigaton.
This article was originally covered by sister publication Chain Store Age.