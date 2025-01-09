Walmart to Miss 2 Climate Change Targets

Walmart expects to miss its 2025 and 2030 targets for reducing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2020, the retail giant pledged to reduce its Scope 1 emissions 35% by 2025 and 65% by 2030. In a post at the end of December, Walmart said challenges related to energy policy, infrastructure and the availability of cost-effective low-carbon technologies will likely delay achievement of its interim 2025 and 2030 targets.

As of the end of 2023, Walmart’s operational emissions (Scopes 1 & 2) decreased 19.3% relative to its 2015 baseline, while carbon intensity declined by 45% in the same period. But also in 2023, the retailer’s annual year-over-year emissions increased 3.9% due to business growth and other factors.

Walmart said that it is continuing to work towards its aspirational goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2040, but its progress will not be linear.