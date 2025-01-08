 Skip to main content

King Kullen Automates Refrigeration Compliance Management

Supermarket chain partners with Facilio before new EPA regulations go into effect
Marian Zboraj
King Kullen
King Kullen is taking proactive measures before new EPA regulations take effect.

New York metro-area supermarket chain King Kullen has selected Facilio’s Connected Retail software platform to automate its refrigeration compliance management and stay ahead of the upcoming Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulatory changes, especially EPA’s AIM Act Emissions Reduction and Reclamation Regulations.

“The U.S. is facing the biggest shift in refrigerant regulations since they were created in the late ‘80s. This regulatory overhaul will cost refrigerant end-users hundreds of millions and introduce unprecedented legal obligations for sectors like convenience stores and supermarkets that previously weren’t impacted,” said Basant Singhatwadia, director of customer success at New York-based Facilio. “Our holistic refrigeration compliance management platform enables end-to-end compliance management for King Kullen, eliminating compliance risks. The EPA- and GreenChill-ready dashboard further simplifies tracking.”

King Kullen was among the early partners to join the EPA’s GreenChill program and has earned recognition in the past for its leadership in minimizing refrigerant emissions and environmental impact.

Stanley Mitchell, VP of engineering, construction and maintenance at King Kullen, noted: “With Facilio, we now have full visibility across store assets, and the real-time alerts help us stay on top of events to mitigate any potential compliance risks. The reporting and analytics part of the platform gives us the data-driven insights we need to take prompt action. All compliance processes are fully automated now. We’re already seeing significant value from this tech deployment.”

The refrigerant compliance management solution, combined with the CMMS and IoT-based remote monitoring capabilities of Facilio’s Connected Retail platform, enables end-to-end management of multi-site food retail operations. Independent grocer Lunds & Byerlys deployed Facilio's refrigeration management software platform across all of its 29 locations in the Twin Cities region last year.

Hauppauge, N.Y.-based King Kullen was founded in 1930 and has been recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as America’s first supermarket. The company operates 27 supermarkets in Long Island’s Nassau and Suffolk counties.

