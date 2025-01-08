King Kullen Automates Refrigeration Compliance Management

New York metro-area supermarket chain King Kullen has selected Facilio’s Connected Retail software platform to automate its refrigeration compliance management and stay ahead of the upcoming Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulatory changes, especially EPA’s AIM Act Emissions Reduction and Reclamation Regulations.

“The U.S. is facing the biggest shift in refrigerant regulations since they were created in the late ‘80s. This regulatory overhaul will cost refrigerant end-users hundreds of millions and introduce unprecedented legal obligations for sectors like convenience stores and supermarkets that previously weren’t impacted,” said Basant Singhatwadia, director of customer success at New York-based Facilio. “Our holistic refrigeration compliance management platform enables end-to-end compliance management for King Kullen, eliminating compliance risks. The EPA- and GreenChill-ready dashboard further simplifies tracking.”

King Kullen was among the early partners to join the EPA’s GreenChill program and has earned recognition in the past for its leadership in minimizing refrigerant emissions and environmental impact.