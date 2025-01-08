King Kullen Automates Refrigeration Compliance Management
Stanley Mitchell, VP of engineering, construction and maintenance at King Kullen, noted: “With Facilio, we now have full visibility across store assets, and the real-time alerts help us stay on top of events to mitigate any potential compliance risks. The reporting and analytics part of the platform gives us the data-driven insights we need to take prompt action. All compliance processes are fully automated now. We’re already seeing significant value from this tech deployment.”
The refrigerant compliance management solution, combined with the CMMS and IoT-based remote monitoring capabilities of Facilio’s Connected Retail platform, enables end-to-end management of multi-site food retail operations. Independent grocer Lunds & Byerlys deployed Facilio's refrigeration management software platform across all of its 29 locations in the Twin Cities region last year.
Hauppauge, N.Y.-based King Kullen was founded in 1930 and has been recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as America’s first supermarket. The company operates 27 supermarkets in Long Island’s Nassau and Suffolk counties.