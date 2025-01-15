 Skip to main content

ALDI Among Latest Companies to Join Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition

Avantor, McCain Foods also become part of consortium to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
ALDI Miami Main Image
ALDI believes it has a critical role to play in helping its suppliers set science-based emissions goals.

Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has revealed that deep-discount grocery retailer ALDI, along with life sciences company Avantor and CPG manufacturer McCain Foods, have joined the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition (Supplier LOCT), a consortium created in 2021 to ramp up progress toward science-based greenhouse-gas (GHG) reduction targets.

The new members are now part of a worldwide group of sustainability leaders that are dedicated to reducing scope 3 carbon emissions. Through this group, Supplier LOCT is working to reach 2025 goals to limit global warming.

“Suppliers increasingly recognize the urgency in being part of the climate solution,” said Britt Harter, partner at McLean, Va.-based Guidehouse. “Through Supplier LOCT, participants become experts within their own organizations on all the steps necessary to realize meaningful carbon emissions reduction.”

[RELATED: ALDI Leadership Is Deeply Invested in Sustainability]

“Accelerating climate action requires collective movement, and as ALDI makes strides to become one of the most sustainable grocers, we have a critical role to play in helping our suppliers set science-based emissions goals,” noted Josiah McClellan, director of sustainability at Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI USA. “ALDI is proud to join Supplier LOCT and collaborate with organizations on a shared mission to act swiftly and scale climate solutions.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

To date, 25 organizations have joined the initiative, which has helped nearly 1,000 suppliers measure, monitor and reduce emissions through expert-led workshops and mentoring by Guidehouse leaders. The consultancy offers seminars that enable suppliers to measure and ultimately lower their carbon emissions. The coursework guides suppliers as they create a GHG program with a footprint, a science-based target and an abatement plan. The final course teaches suppliers how to disclose to the Carbon Disclosure Project and other stakeholders.

According to Nicole DelSasso, director of Supplier LOCT at Guidehouse: “The program accepts all suppliers, regardless of their experience and expertise on climate topics, meeting them where they are. Through member and supplier feedback and collaboration with our experts, we’ve learned what it takes to educate for impact. Our curriculum continually evolves as the global environment shifts and as new climate standards are released and regulations are approved.”

Other members of Supplier LOCT include American Frozen Food Institute, The Coca-Cola Co., General Mills, Heineken, Mars, McCormick & Co., The Meat Institute, Mondelēz International, Nestlé, Ocean Spray, Post Holdings, and PepsiCo.

ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI its Retailer of the Year for 2023 and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers in 2024.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds