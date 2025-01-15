ALDI Among Latest Companies to Join Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition
To date, 25 organizations have joined the initiative, which has helped nearly 1,000 suppliers measure, monitor and reduce emissions through expert-led workshops and mentoring by Guidehouse leaders. The consultancy offers seminars that enable suppliers to measure and ultimately lower their carbon emissions. The coursework guides suppliers as they create a GHG program with a footprint, a science-based target and an abatement plan. The final course teaches suppliers how to disclose to the Carbon Disclosure Project and other stakeholders.
According to Nicole DelSasso, director of Supplier LOCT at Guidehouse: “The program accepts all suppliers, regardless of their experience and expertise on climate topics, meeting them where they are. Through member and supplier feedback and collaboration with our experts, we’ve learned what it takes to educate for impact. Our curriculum continually evolves as the global environment shifts and as new climate standards are released and regulations are approved.”
Other members of Supplier LOCT include American Frozen Food Institute, The Coca-Cola Co., General Mills, Heineken, Mars, McCormick & Co., The Meat Institute, Mondelēz International, Nestlé, Ocean Spray, Post Holdings, and PepsiCo.
ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI its Retailer of the Year for 2023 and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers in 2024.