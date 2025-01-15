ALDI Among Latest Companies to Join Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition

Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has revealed that deep-discount grocery retailer ALDI, along with life sciences company Avantor and CPG manufacturer McCain Foods, have joined the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition (Supplier LOCT), a consortium created in 2021 to ramp up progress toward science-based greenhouse-gas (GHG) reduction targets.

The new members are now part of a worldwide group of sustainability leaders that are dedicated to reducing scope 3 carbon emissions. Through this group, Supplier LOCT is working to reach 2025 goals to limit global warming.

“Suppliers increasingly recognize the urgency in being part of the climate solution,” said Britt Harter, partner at McLean, Va.-based Guidehouse. “Through Supplier LOCT, participants become experts within their own organizations on all the steps necessary to realize meaningful carbon emissions reduction.”

