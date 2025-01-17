Heritage Grocers' New CEO Talks Shop

PG: How is technology part of that?

SM: You have to ask, “Is there a way to do price and promotional optimization that is most efficient with best-in-class technology? Is there a way to smooth out forecasting, ordering and replenishment, again using digital and AI-enabled tools and systems?”

Instacart is a chief e-commerce partner of ours and we are also working with their Connected Stores teams. I’m happy to first share with Progressive Grocer that we will be standing up test-and-learns with Caper Cart. We will be the first Hispanic grocer in the United States to do that.

PG: How is your background as a grocery executive and consultant helping you oversee a grocery operation with banners that are aligned but unique?

SM: As I talked to the team initially about this opportunity, I think I am tailor-made for it. I grew up in San Antonio, Texas, adjacent to the Hispanic culture. I have been studying Spanish culture and language from my earliest grade school years all through high school and college. I started my grocery career at H-E-B and we focused primarily on that customer and watched it grow.

Throughout my career, a focus has been on fresh, prepared foods and artisanal bakery, and my work expanded to total store in a variety of roles in the U.S. and internationally. Everything culturally of who I am and where I am from is tailor-made and bespoke for Heritage and our banners. How I’ve operated, either turning companies around or innovating, is precisely, what we need at Heritage and the reason I have this opportunity today.

PG: You also understand the value of feedback from customers and associates.

SM: We put customers at the center of everything we do. Our team members are our customers, too – they overarchingly live around and near our stores and represent the communities we serve. We know our team members’ feedback helps us remain close to our customers.

On top of that is specialization – learning how to tailor assortments for customers and how to proportionalize our go-to-market business model to have the best pricing and promotion around that tailored assortment. Modern grocery is more than showing up and running a beautiful store that delights all five senses. That’s just the table stakes. To win, you have to continue to innovate.

PG: You’ve only been in your role for a couple of months, but what has it been like to visit stores and see firsthand the way that Heritage brands operate?

SM: That’s where I get my most joy. I am in the stores, all day, every day, touring and meeting team members and customers and watching the show. I started Thanksgiving week and that’s when you see the magic happen – when you are so busy during the holidays.

As diverse as our team members and customers are, we have a lot of Caucasians shopping at our stores, too. We are famous for fresh and are a destination for that. It feels like a diverse international experience and it’s delightful.

PG: You're one of our multiple Top Women in Grocery winners. How would you describe the trajectory of women's career paths in grocery over the past few years, compared to earlier in your career journey?

SM: I’m a very proud two-time TWIG winner. When I began in my career, I was the only woman or one of two sitting around an executive-level conversation. Today, if you ask how much it’s changed, I’d say there is still a lot of work to do. We need more women at the upper-VP level and at the c-suite level and we need more women on grocery boards.

However – and here is the Big However – I do see women coming through. When I was at Kroger, I can tell you that Kroger means what they say when they say 'Come for a job and stay for a career.' We elevated women from every store position on up through senior management. They have specific programs and we have those here, too, at Heritage. Relative to our size, we over-index for women in key leadership positions and we have specific KPIs that measure and incentivize the development of women leaders. My continued emphasis is looking out for and helping ensure that there are opportunities for everyone.