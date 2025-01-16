H-E-B’s Dallas Expansion Continues

H-E-B has snapped up a parcel in Dallas for a new store build in that growing hub for the Texas retailer. This week, H-E-B announced that one of its subsidiaries has officially purchased a 10-acre site in the city at the intersection of Hillcrest Road and LBJ Freeway.

The ground-up construction project will go into motion after the retailer finalizes plans by working with city officials and nearby stakeholders on zoning and other issues. “While we have a lot of work to do, we look forward to connecting with our neighbors, the city, and community stakeholders to ensure we create a destination that best supports this community,” said Mabrie Jackson, public affairs managing director for H-E-B and Central Market. “This is the first step in a long process, and we hope to share more details with our neighbors soon.”

In the meantime, H-E-B is busy in the DFW market, continuing to expand its presence. Last summer, the company unveiled its second location in the city of Frisco and announced plans to open its first outpost in the suburb of Irving. Two other H-E-Bs in the town of Murphy and in the Mid-Cities area between Dallas and Fort Worth are expected to open in 2026.