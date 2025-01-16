 Skip to main content

H-E-B’s Dallas Expansion Continues

Company acquires 10-acre property within city limits
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Dallas H-E-B
H-E-B is opening 2025 with word of another expansion in the DFW Metroplex.

H-E-B has snapped up a parcel in Dallas for a new store build in that growing hub for the Texas retailer. This week, H-E-B announced that one of its subsidiaries has officially purchased a 10-acre site in the city at the intersection of Hillcrest Road and LBJ Freeway.

The ground-up construction project will go into motion after the retailer finalizes plans by working with city officials and nearby stakeholders on zoning and other issues. While we have a lot of work to do, we look forward to connecting with our neighbors, the city, and community stakeholders to ensure we create a destination that best supports this community,” said Mabrie Jackson, public affairs managing director for H-E-B and Central Market. “This is the first step in a long process, and we hope to share more details with our neighbors soon.”

In the meantime, H-E-B is busy in the DFW market, continuing to expand its presence. Last summer, the company unveiled its second location in the city of Frisco and announced plans to open its first outpost in the suburb of Irving. Two other H-E-Bs in the town of Murphy and in the Mid-Cities area between Dallas and Fort Worth are expected to open in 2026.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
H-E-B Dallas map
H-E-B's subsidiary purchased a 10-acre side in the loop in Dallas for a future store.

In addition to its namesake banner stores, the grocer operates three Central Market stores in Dallas and in the surrounding communities of Plano, Southlake and Fort Worth and is putting down roots for its Joe V’s Smart Shop c-stores. The first Joe V’s Smart Shop opened in Dallas last June and a second site is expected to welcome customers this spring. 

The chain’s growth isn’t limited to the Metroplex. In December, H-E-B unveiled a rebuilt store in Austin, which is double the size of the original location’s most recent footprint; other refreshes and new stores are in the works for the booming Austin area.

Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs more than 160,000 associates and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. The multi-format retailer is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds