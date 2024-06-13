Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B Opens 1st Location Outside of Houston

Expanding its brand into the DFW Metroplex, Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B has officially opened its Wheatland Road store in Dallas, the first location to open outside the Houston area.

Part of the H-E-B family of brands, Joe V’s Smart Shop uses innovative ways to reduce costs throughout its operations and passes those savings on to its customers. Joe V’s Smart Shop launched in 2010 and currently employs more than 2,000 associates across 10 stores mostly in the Houston area.

According to the company, the new 55,000-square-foot store in Dallas will provide the same high-quality fresh products that H-E-B is known for at even lower prices, with an assortment uniquely curated for the community.

The new Joe V’s Smart Shop features a large produce department with Texas-grown selections delivered daily; a bakery with in-store made tortillas, bolillos, pastries and breads; Sushiya, offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily and an Asian grill with such items as rice bowls and teriyaki; an H-E-B Meal Simple selection with chef-inspired meals; and an expansive Latino cheese selection.

“We’re thrilled to open our first Joe V’s Smart Shop in Dallas, allowing us to serve more Texans with our commitment to quality and friendly customer service,” said Roxanne Orsak, H-E-B's chief operating officer. “Along with our dedicated partners [associates], we are excited to provide this community an incredible shopping experience with an emphasis on offering the freshest products delivered daily at the lowest prices in the marketplace.”

The new store, located at 4101 West Wheatland Road, will employ more than 250 associates and be open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, work has already started on another Joe V’s Smart Shop at 5204 South Buckner Boulevard in Dallas, which is expected to open in spring 2025.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 160,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The multi-format retailer operates 435-plus stores. With sales of $43 billion, H-E-B is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.