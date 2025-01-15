Berkley’s Market Opens Store in Uptown Dallas
Berkeley’s coffee menu offers a range of beverages featuring La Colombe coffee, among them cortados, cappuccinos, macchiatos, drip coffee, cold brew and dark chocolate mochas.
The indie’s morning offerings include Berkley’s Nutella Rice Krispie Treat, house-made overnight oats, Berkley’s breakfast tacos, and such La Casita pastries as cruffins and croissants. Lunch and dinner options include Reuben Panini, Cowboy Roast Beef Panini, Tarragon Chicken Salad Sandwich, Turkey Wrap, Salmon Caesar Salad, Cobb Salad, Roast Turkey with mashed potatoes and green beans, and Grilled Salmon with grilled vegetable and broccoli. Snack packs and sides are available as well, with options like a Classic Tuna Salad snack pack, hummus snack pack, fresh fruit salad, tortellini and artichoke pasta salad, egg salad, and curry chicken salad.
According to Berkley’s, the McKinney Avenue store will maintain the grocer’s reputation for its carefully curated assortment while seeking customer feedback to continually tailor its offerings. Local brands featured at its stores include Four Corners Brewing Co., Milk & Patience Yogurt, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Everit & Ellaine baked goods, Siete, Yellowbird Salsa, and Stocks & Bondy Soup.
Additional stores are planned for the near future, the grocer noted, without divulging specific communities.