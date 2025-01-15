 Skip to main content

Berkley’s Market Opens Store in Uptown Dallas

Gourmet indie comes to city’s State Thomas neighborhood
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Berkley's Market Uptown Main Image
Berkley's Market is now bringing its gourmet goods, premium prepared foods, fine wines, craft beers and specialty coffee to Dallas' State Thomas neighborhood.

Berkley’s Market, a locally owned destination for gourmet goods, premium prepared foods, fine wines, craft beers and specialty coffee, has opened a new location in Dallas’ State Thomas neighborhood at 2822 McKinney Avenue. The thoughtfully designed 4,100-square-foot Uptown location includes indoor seating and a spacious outdoor patio. 

“We’re all about creating a neighborhood hub where convenience meets community,” noted Zac Porter, founder of Berkley’s Market, which operates four other Dallas stores. “In State Thomas and across Dallas, we aim to be the place where locals can start their day with a great coffee, grab a quick and delicious bite, stock their shelves with essentials, or unwind with a glass of wine. We’re excited to bring everything our customers need under one roof, right in the heart of the neighborhoods we love to serve.”

[RELATED: Whole Foods Market Explains the Impact of Real Estate Trends on Grocery Stores]

The Uptown location will also serve as a test kitchen where new prepared food items will be developed and piloted, and customers will get exclusive access to these creations before they roll out to Berkley’s other stores.

“We’re going all in on our prepared foods and continuing with our fantastic coffee program here,” continued Porter. “Our partnership with La Colombe for coffee, paired with local pastries from La Casita and Shug’s bagels, ensures top-tier quality and hopefully everyone’s favorites. We’re hopeful this location will quickly become a favorite for our State Thomas neighbors.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Berkeley’s coffee menu offers a range of beverages featuring La Colombe coffee, among them cortados, cappuccinos, macchiatos, drip coffee, cold brew and dark chocolate mochas.

The indie’s morning offerings include Berkley’s Nutella Rice Krispie Treat, house-made overnight oats, Berkley’s breakfast tacos, and such La Casita pastries as cruffins and croissants. Lunch and dinner options include Reuben Panini, Cowboy Roast Beef Panini, Tarragon Chicken Salad Sandwich, Turkey Wrap, Salmon Caesar Salad, Cobb Salad, Roast Turkey with mashed potatoes and green beans, and Grilled Salmon with grilled vegetable and broccoli. Snack packs and sides are available as well, with options like a Classic Tuna Salad snack pack, hummus snack pack, fresh fruit salad, tortellini and artichoke pasta salad, egg salad, and curry chicken salad.

According to Berkley’s, the McKinney Avenue store will maintain the grocer’s reputation for its carefully curated assortment while seeking customer feedback to continually tailor its offerings. Local brands featured at its stores include Four Corners Brewing Co., Milk & Patience Yogurt, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Everit & Ellaine baked goods, Siete, Yellowbird Salsa, and Stocks & Bondy Soup.

Additional stores are planned for the near future, the grocer noted, without divulging specific communities.

Berkley's Market Uptown

  • Berkley's Market Uptown Wine and Beer Carousel
  • Berkley's Market Uptown Center Store Carousel
  • Berkley's Market Uptown Prepared Foods Carousel
  • Berkley's Market Uptown Coffee and Pastries Carousel
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds