Berkley’s Market Opens Store in Uptown Dallas

Berkley’s Market, a locally owned destination for gourmet goods, premium prepared foods, fine wines, craft beers and specialty coffee, has opened a new location in Dallas’ State Thomas neighborhood at 2822 McKinney Avenue. The thoughtfully designed 4,100-square-foot Uptown location includes indoor seating and a spacious outdoor patio.

“We’re all about creating a neighborhood hub where convenience meets community,” noted Zac Porter, founder of Berkley’s Market, which operates four other Dallas stores. “In State Thomas and across Dallas, we aim to be the place where locals can start their day with a great coffee, grab a quick and delicious bite, stock their shelves with essentials, or unwind with a glass of wine. We’re excited to bring everything our customers need under one roof, right in the heart of the neighborhoods we love to serve.”

The Uptown location will also serve as a test kitchen where new prepared food items will be developed and piloted, and customers will get exclusive access to these creations before they roll out to Berkley’s other stores.

“We’re going all in on our prepared foods and continuing with our fantastic coffee program here,” continued Porter. “Our partnership with La Colombe for coffee, paired with local pastries from La Casita and Shug’s bagels, ensures top-tier quality and hopefully everyone’s favorites. We’re hopeful this location will quickly become a favorite for our State Thomas neighbors.”