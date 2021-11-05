Royal Blue Grocery Rebranding in Dallas

Royal Blue Grocery is taking on a different banner in the Dallas metro area.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the owners of the Royal Blue outposts in the Dallas area have come to an agreement with Austin-based Royal Blue and are forming Berkley’s Market.

Royal Blue is closing its original Dallas location in Highland Park. Its two other stores, in the Dallas Art District and Downtown, will be re-bannered as Berkley’s Market on July 1, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Royal Blue Grocery was founded in Austin in 2006 as a compact urban market offering fresh and dry grocery as well as foodservice, with a big focus on locally sourced items.

There are currently six locations in downtown Austin, three in Dallas, and one location in San Antonio.