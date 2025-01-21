 Skip to main content

Tops Markets Promotes From Within

Grocer appoints John Burns to regional VP and Dan VanAuker to district manager
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
John Burns
John Burns

Tops Friendly Markets has made two appointments to its leadership team. 

First, the grocer has promoted John Burns to regional VP of the East region, reporting directly to John McCaffrey, Tops newly appointed SVP of operations.

With over 30 years of experience in the grocery industry, Burns has held numerous key leadership roles, including store manager, project manager, marketing manager, and most recently, district manager. He will officially assume his responsibilities in February after transitioning into the position over the coming weeks. Burns and his wife, Karen, are residents of Harford, N.Y.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Tops Exec
Dan VanAuker

Second, Tops has promoted Dan VanAuker to district manager for the NY/PA Midstate District, reporting to Burns. VanAuker has been a member of the Tops team for over three decades, holding various leadership positions, including center store specialist and store manager. He will also officially begin his new role in February. VanAuker holds a degree in business management from Finger Lakes Community College in New York state. He resides with his family in West Henrietta, N.Y.

These latest appointments follow last week's news of McCaffrey's promotion to the role of SVP, operations. The 44-year grocery industry veteran also begins his new role next month. McCaffrey succeeds Mike Patti, who is retiring after 52 years of service to Tops.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates over 150 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchisee location. The grocer is one of the largest private for-profit employers in western New York, with more than 14,000 associates across its entire footprint. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds