Tops Markets Promotes From Within

Second, Tops has promoted Dan VanAuker to district manager for the NY/PA Midstate District, reporting to Burns. VanAuker has been a member of the Tops team for over three decades, holding various leadership positions, including center store specialist and store manager. He will also officially begin his new role in February. VanAuker holds a degree in business management from Finger Lakes Community College in New York state. He resides with his family in West Henrietta, N.Y.

These latest appointments follow last week's news of McCaffrey's promotion to the role of SVP, operations. The 44-year grocery industry veteran also begins his new role next month. McCaffrey succeeds Mike Patti, who is retiring after 52 years of service to Tops.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates over 150 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchisee location. The grocer is one of the largest private for-profit employers in western New York, with more than 14,000 associates across its entire footprint. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.