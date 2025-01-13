Tops Markets Appoints John McCaffrey to SVP, Operations

“From a part-time stock clerk to senior vice president, this career journey has helped me gain a deep understanding of customers’ needs and expectations, the intricate and evolving operations of grocery stores, and the many ways our communities depend on us,” McCaffrey said. “As I take on this expanded leadership role, I’m feeling honored, well-prepared, and fortunate to be surrounded by an incredible group of leaders throughout Tops’ stores and corporate offices.” McCaffrey will report directly to Ferri.

A graduate of Canton College in New York, McCaffrey holds associate degrees in both engineering and business management.

Meanwhile, Pattie has also made a significant impact in his career across a variety of roles, including store manager, district manager, regional VP for both the East and West regions from 2010-2023, and most recently as SVP. Among his contributions in support of Tops’ expansion, Patti oversaw the successful conversions of Penn Traffic stores in 2010 and Grand Union stores in 2012 and the opening of the flagship Tops International store in1991.

His career has been marked by numerous accolades, including the prestigious Armond Castellani Award in 2006, an award bestowed by Tops to outstanding associates whose lasting contributions are equally defined by their own achievements and all they have helped their colleagues accomplish.

Pattie's legacy includes his compassionate leadership during critical moments, such as coordinating emergency response efforts following the devastating events at the Jefferson Avenue store in 2022.

“We are deeply grateful for Mike Patti’s extraordinary contributions to Tops Friendly Markets,” added Ferri. “While we will miss his leadership, his commitment to our customers, colleagues and communities will remain a guiding force for many years to come.”

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops operates over 150 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchisee location. The grocer is one of the largest private for-profit employers in western New York, with more than 14,000 associates across its entire footprint. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.