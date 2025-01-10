Canada's Grocery Code Office Appoints 1st President and Adjudicator

Former Fertilizer Canada chief Karen Proud is set to lead Canada's Office of the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct (OGSCC) as its first president and adjudicator.

Proud, who will officially assume the role on March 17, is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the voluntary code.

Her responsibilities include fostering compliance, providing guidance on the code’s interpretation, resolving disputes, monitoring practices and reporting on progress annually, the organization said.

“Karen’s exceptional ability to foster collaboration across diverse stakeholders makes her uniquely suited to lead the implementation of the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct. Her leadership will be critical to ensuring the Code delivers fairness, transparency, and accountability across Canada’s grocery supply chain,” Michael Graydon, chair of the OGSCC board, said in a release.

The OGSCC said it expects the code to be fully operational by June.

Walmart and Costco agreed to sign the grocery code in July, confirming the support of Canada's five major retailers including Loblaw, Metro and Sobeys owner Empire.

“I am honored to lead the Office of the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct. I look forward to working with stakeholders to build trust and strengthen the relationships that underpin Canada’s grocery supply chain,” Proud stated.

Prior to serving as president and CEO of Fertilizer Canada, Proud held executive roles at Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada and the Retail Council of Canada.

This article was originally reported by sister publication Canadian Grocer.