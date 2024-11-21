Longo’s Opens 40th Store

In line with Longo’s tradition, opening-day festivities at its Kitchener, Ontario, store included a symbolic “apple bite” to mark the start of another chapter of the company’s history.

To celebrate its 40th store, Longo’s invited the Kitchener community to a grand-opening event, at which the first 250 customers received mystery gift cards valued from $5 to $400. In line with the grocer’s tradition, opening-day festivities included cake, food samples and Longo’s symbolic “apple bite” to mark the start of another chapter of the company’s history.

“Being part of this milestone opening is deeply meaningful to me,” said Longo’s Kitchener Store Manager Brad Boin who has been with the company since 2000. “Our 40th store represents our commitment to quality and community, and we’re thrilled to be opening our doors in Kitchener. Thank you to the Kitchener community for welcoming us; we look forward to serving our new neighbors and building lasting connections in the area.”

Earlier this year, Longo’s kicked off its partnership with the Kitchener Rangers, a popular local hockey team, as the team’s official fueling partner. Through this partnership, Longo’s has been able to forge deep bonds with the Kitchener community.

Looking to the future, Longo’s plans to continue its expansion, with new Ontario stores in Kleinburg and Colossus slated to open next year.

The Kitchener store’s hours are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m.- 9 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday, 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Founded in 1956, Longo’s is a family-operated Canadian grocer that has since grown to 40 stores across the greater Toronto area. Its parent company, Stellarton, Nova Scotia-based Empire Co. Ltd. also owns Sobeys Inc. Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 131,000 people. The company is No. 21 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.