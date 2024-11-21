 Skip to main content

Longo’s Opens 40th Store

Milestone location is in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario, region
Canadian grocer Longo's recently opened Kitchener location not only marks its longtime presence in Ontario, but also highlights its evolution from humble beginnings into a successful community food retailer.

Canadian grocer Longo Brothers Fruit Markets has marked a significant milestone: the Nov. 21 opening of its 40th store, at 1950 (Unit F) Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener, Ontario. This new location not only marks Longo’s longtime presence in the province, but also highlights its evolution from humble beginnings into a successful community food retailer. 

“Celebrating our 40th store opening is a special milestone, one that honors the vision my family started in 1956 with a small fruit market,” noted Longo’s CEO Anthony Longo. “We’ve been able to grow over the last 68 years because of the trust and shared values we have with the communities we serve. We’re proud to continue the Longo’s legacy in Kitchener and look forward to being a part of the community.”

In common with Longo’s other stores, the Kitchener location features fresh produce and meat, sustainable seafood, a market-style bakery and deli, a Starbucks store, ready-to-go meals from Pronto Eats, and such unique offerings as fresh-squeezed orange juice, hand-stretched mozzarella, the Epic Cookie program, the Loft Cooking School, and more.

Further, the new store incorporates various sustainability innovations, among them energy-efficient LED lighting and refrigeration systems that employ carbon dioxide for a lower environmental impact. Longo’s Kitchener is also participating in the retailer’s partnership with Too Good To Go, giving community members access to fresh food while reducing waste. 

In line with Longo’s tradition, opening-day festivities at its Kitchener, Ontario, store included a symbolic “apple bite” to mark the start of another chapter of the company’s history.

To celebrate its 40th store, Longo’s invited the Kitchener community to a grand-opening event, at which the first 250 customers received mystery gift cards valued from $5 to $400. In line with the grocer’s tradition, opening-day festivities included cake, food samples and Longo’s symbolic “apple bite” to mark the start of another chapter of the company’s history.

“Being part of this milestone opening is deeply meaningful to me,” said Longo’s Kitchener Store Manager Brad Boin who has been with the company since 2000. “Our 40th store represents our commitment to quality and community, and we’re thrilled to be opening our doors in Kitchener. Thank you to the Kitchener community for welcoming us; we look forward to serving our new neighbors and building lasting connections in the area.”

Earlier this year, Longo’s kicked off its partnership with the Kitchener Rangers, a popular local hockey team, as the team’s official fueling partner. Through this partnership, Longo’s has been able to forge deep bonds with the Kitchener community.

Looking to the future, Longo’s plans to continue its expansion, with new Ontario stores in Kleinburg and Colossus slated to open next year.

The Kitchener store’s hours are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m.- 9 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday, 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Founded in 1956, Longo’s is a family-operated Canadian grocer that has since grown to 40 stores across the greater Toronto area. Its parent company, Stellarton, Nova Scotia-based Empire Co. Ltd. also owns Sobeys Inc. Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 131,000 people. The company is No. 21 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

