Walmart Hit With Suit on Behalf of Delivery Drivers
“Walmart made false promises, illegally opened accounts and took advantage of more than a million delivery drivers,” said Rohit Chopra, director of the Washington, D.C.-based CFPB. “Companies cannot force workers into getting paid through accounts that drain their earnings with junk fees.”
In response to Progressive Grocer’s request for comment, Walmart emailed the following statement: “The CFPB’s rushed lawsuit is riddled with factual errors and contains exaggerations and blatant misstatements of settled principles of law. The CFPB never allowed Walmart a fair opportunity to present its case during their rushed investigation. We look forward to vigorously defending the company before a court that, unlike the CFPB, honors the due process of law.”
Branch has also denied wrongdoing, according to published reports.
