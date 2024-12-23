Walmart Hit With Suit on Behalf of Delivery Drivers

A new lawsuit filed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau claims that participants in Walmart's Spark Driver program were forced to pay millions in fees to access their pay; Walmart denies the allegations.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), a federal agency, has filed a lawsuit alleging that Walmart and payments platform Branch illegally established deposit accounts for more than 1 million delivery drivers collectively paid $10 million-plus in fees. The drivers were in Walmart’s Spark Driver initiative, through which gig economy drivers make last-mile deliveries from the company’s stores across the country. Golden Valley, Minn.-based Branch is a fintech company offering deposit accounts at Evolve Bank & Trust that consumers can access through a digital app and debit card.

According to the suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, the drivers were forced to use the accounts, which they maintain were opened without their consent, to receive payment and were misled about how to access their earnings, with Walmart threatening to terminate workers who didn’t comply. Drivers were made to undergo a complex process to receive their pay, with further delays or fees if they wanted to transfer the money into another account. Workers ended up paying more than $10 million in fees to transfer their earnings into their own accounts, the CFPB alleges.

[RELATED: Digging Into Albertsons’ Lawsuit Against Kroger]

The suit further claims that Walmart and Branch violated federal law for two years, beginning in 2021. During that time, the companies allegedly used drivers’ information, including Social Security numbers, to open accounts without permission. Drivers’ pay was subsequently deposited into the accounts without their authorization, requiring the drivers to pay more than $10 million in fees to Branch to transfer their earnings into their preferred accounts, the suit maintains.